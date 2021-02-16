Symptoms
Signs for COVID patients to watch for that could indicate blood clots include a sudden onset of swelling in an arm or leg.
“That’s really the major sign of a venous blood clot,” said Gregory G. Salzler, vascular surgery at Geisinger Medical Center
With artery clots, also watch for the development of significant pain.
“If you have a blood clot in your leg artery, your leg turns cold. It hurts really bad. It’s not something you’ll be able to ignore,” said Dr. J. Franklin Oakes, vascular surgeon, UPMC Williamsport. “It’s not like, ‘I have a muscle cramp.’ If you don’t have blood going to your leg and your legs are dying, that’s not something you’re going to be able to hide from or go, ‘Oh, I’ll just take care of that tomorrow.’”
Likewise, people should never ignore symptoms like sudden numbness or weakness in an arm or leg, confusion or speech difficulty, trouble seeing, dizziness or loss of balance, sudden severe headache or droopiness of the face, shortness of breath or chest pain. These can be symptoms of serious conditions like stroke or heart attack and need to be evaluated.
“If someone has stroke symptoms, hopefully they would be seeking medical attention anyway,” Salzler said.
If the patient’s symptoms include sudden pain or even numbness in an arm or leg, it could indicate a blood clot, which would have to be dealt with.
“So any time there’s an unexplained swelling or pain, we encourage people to seek medical attention,” Salzler said.
With the widespread prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States right now, even if people take precautions to protect themselves from the virus, it’s still possible to get it, Oakes said. Someone who has had COVID and develops symptoms of blood clots or other vascular problems must “raise their hand” and speak up.
Treatment
Treatment for blood clots is determined by where the clot is. For venous blood clots, the patient is put on blood thinners
“We are a little bit more aggressive in terms of looking for those clots in COVID patients and treating them with blood thinners,” Salzler said.
As scary as a diagnosis of a blood clot might be, doctors are familiar with treating them.
“We see this all the time,” said Benjamin Keyser, DO, vascular surgeon at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical. “There are great medications out there to deal with blood clots.”
For a blood clot in an artery, surgical removal is usually needed. And once again, if the patient is not healthy enough to undergo surgery, the clot is treated with blood thinners in the hopes of maximizing blood flow as much as possible until surgery can be performed.
Again, as scary as blood clot surgery sounds to a patient, doctors know what to do.
“Although the blood clot situation is a dangerous one, it is by no means something we can’t handle,” Keyser said. “If caught early, it can be very manageable.”
With the knowledge that COVID-19 patients might be more at risk for blood clots, the question arises of automatically prescribing blood thinners.
Is it reasonable for every single person with COVID to be on medicine to reduce their risk of a thrombogenic event?
“The answer to that isn’t clear, for a number of reasons,” Oakes said.
One reason for pause is the risk of bleeding, especially for patients with balance problems. On the other hand, for people in the hospital or who are at high risk of blood clots, it might be reasonable to treat them prophylactically.
“We do want to identify the things that make us most at risk and try to manage that on the front side as opposed to on the back side. And unfortunately, we kind of got blindsided a little bit, and we’ve been playing catch-up for a while,” Oakes said. “Now I think we’re starting to see a clearer picture, and we know certain things that make patients more at risk, and we also know better now what we should be doing to try to make that risk as low as possible.”