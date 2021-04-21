By Joe Sylvester
WASHINGTONVILLE — Talen Energy is making some major changes in the coming years in how it generates power from and near its Montour Steam Electric Station.
Those changes come as the company works to ensure that production is safer for the environment and the plant’s neighbors.
Company officials are planning to convert the coal-burning Montour plant to natural gas after 2025, if Talen receives the necessary regulatory approval, the company announced in November.
Before that happens, though, Talen hopes to generate solar energy near the Washingtonville-area power plant.
Talen and Pattern Energy, which has built and operates renewable energy facilities internationally, are proposing a 1,000-acre solar farm that will include 100 megawatts of generating capacity, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes per year.
The Montour One Solar project is independent from the power plant and will not impact the plant’s operation, company officials said.
The proposal to stop burning coal is included in an agreement announced early this month with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
Under the agreement, Talen will close its ash waste disposal site at the Montour County power plant, and pay $200,000 to the association within 60 days of the effective date of the agreement, which was March 1, to sample streams near the coal ash waste sites, as well as select downstream drinking water wells near the plant.
Talen also will transfer ownership of the Montour Preserve to a local nonprofit or government within two years of when the plant is no longer operating. Along with that, Talen will donate $1 million to the preserve’s new owner for maintenance of Lake Chillisquaque’s dam and other expenses.
While the agreement will ensure preservation of the approximately 650-acre preserve, Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren expressed concern about taking ownership of the preserve because, he said, the county could not afford to maintain the dam, even with the $1 million payment. He suggested the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) take it and turn it into a state park.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), which cannot legally own property, leases the preserve from the power company for $1 a year, but Talen maintains the dam.
All parties will have years to figure out who will take it over, though. Talen spokeswoman Taryne Williams said it could be 15 years before the plant shuts down.
“Right now we don’t have any plans to stop running,” Williams said recently. “We plan to stop burning coal and will be converting to alternate fuel, gas hopefully. In 2025, our intent is to stop burning coal. It could be 10, 15 years (before the plant closes).”
Job reduction expected
Conversion to natural gas will result in a reduction of jobs, a company representative told a caller during a telephone town hall in November. Julie LaBella, senior director — regulatory and external affairs, said the employee count will be lower with gas, but she didn’t have a specific number.
“While gas plants typically require fewer workers, it’s really too soon to say how our numbers would change, especially with the conversion 4+ years off,” Williams wrote in an email response earlier this month.
She said approximately 120 people currently work at the plant.
The Montour plant is one of the four wholly-owned Talen coal-burning plants the company wants to convert to natural gas.
According to a company announcement in November, the plans were developed through discussions with the Sierra Club. In addition to Montour, the Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner coal generation facilities in Maryland will cease coal-fired operations by the end of 2025 and repower, pending state approvals.
Talen’s Brunner Island generation facility in York County previously committed to transition from coal by the end of 2028, the company said. Those plants represent more than 30 percent of Talen’s total generating capacity, according to the company.
“As part of this effort, Talen and the Sierra Club are working toward an agreement which aims to avoid future litigation or permit disputes related to coal at Talen’s transitioning sites,” the company statement read.
Talen was formed in June 2015 through the combination of former generation assets of PPL and Riverstone, an asset managment firm, Williams noted. Talen went private through an acquisition by Riverstone in December 2016.
According to the spokeswoman, Talen is a privately owned Independent Power Producer (IPP). An IPP is not a public utility, so it cannot recover costs through rates. IPPs own stations that sell power to regional transmission organizations and commercial, industrial and residential customers.
Solar approval likely
Montour county officials are revising their zoning ordinances to ensure residents’ properties and the environment are protected. Approval of the solar panel farm is likely.
The Montour Solar One solar panel farm is planned for parts of Anthony, Derry and Madison townships.
Jenn Ritchey, a senior manager with Pattern, said the project, if approved, would hire a local construction company to conduct a job fair as early as May to hire the approximately 130 workers to construct the solar panel field.
“We anticipate the project will break ground in the fourth quarter of 2021 and be one of the largest renewable energy investments in the commonwealth,” Talen Energy President Alex Hernandez said in a company release.
After construction, operation of the solar field would only require one or two jobs, plus additional seasonal workers for such tasks as vegetation control, Ritchey said.