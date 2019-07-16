LEWISBURG — Knee injuries are a hot topic, especially for athletes of all ages. For coaches, athletes, parents of athletes, and anyone interested in injuries of the knee, Evangelical Community Hospital is holding a Talk with the Doc on current concepts in the treatment and prevention of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.
This free discussion is being held Monday, Aug. 19, in the Apple Conference Rooms located at the rear of the O’Keefe Dining Room and is open to the public.
Light refreshments will be offered at 6 p.m. with the talk beginning at 6:30 p.m. The panel of experts includes, Matthew Reish, MD, Orthopaedic Surgeon with SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical; with Aaron Barner, DPT, OCS, Outpatient Clinical Coordinator, and Tom Orren, MHS, PT, Outpatient Clinical Coordinator, both with Physical Therapy of Evangelical.
The ACL is a large ligament that connects the upper leg (femur) to the lower leg (tibia). This crucial ligament helps to provide stability with motions such as cutting, pivoting, and changing direction. It is quite common for ACL injuries to occur in athletes and there has been a large focus on how to shorten the recovery period after an ACL injury and on how to improve the success of ACL surgeries. However, it is critical to emphasize the prevention of injuries so they don’t occur in the first place.
The discussion will focus on prevention, trends for ACL injuries, surgical procedures available to treat, and a discussion of return to play — what is best for long-term recovery and performance.
Registration is required and can be completed by calling 570-768-3200 or by visiting www.evanhospital.com.