LEWISBURG — According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, approximately 425 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes and it is predicted that by 2045 this will rise to 629 million.
Evangelical Community Hospital is committed to changing the diabetes trend and focusing on a future of better health for the community.
A Talk with the Doc discussion on living well with diabetes will be held at Evangelical Community Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Apple Conference Rooms located at the rear of the O’Keefe Dining Room. Light refreshments will be offered at 5:30 p.m. with the talk starting at 6 p.m.
Led by Michael Adler, MD, FACE, Endocrinologist; Renee Hughes, BSN, RN, CDE, Diabetes Educator; and Christina O’Rourke, Community Dietitian-Nutritionist; the discussion will focus on how patients can take control of their daily living habits to help limit the potential long-term effects diabetes can have on the body, its organs, and systems.
The panel discussion will address the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and will touch on treatment, diet, and lifestyle changes that help manage and control diabetes including the benefits of insulin pump therapy.
There will be a question and answer period with the diabetes experts following the program.
The event is free and open to the public.
Registration is required and can be completed by calling 570-768-3200 or online at www.evanhospital.com.