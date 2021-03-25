SELINSGROVE — For once, the masks aren’t just about mitigating the spread of COVID-19, although they still do that too. In this play, they also give clues to viewers about each character.
Selinsgrove Area High School is producing “The Crucible,” by Arthur Miller, on video via a link on the district website Friday through Tuesday. Admission is free. Anyone can view the show at any time.
“The Crucible,” a 1953 play about the Salem Witch Trials in the late 1600s, was actually written as a veiled way to discuss McCarthyism, the 1950 – 54 campaign against alleged communists in the United States.
“It is, of course, an allegory for McCarthyism, a witch hunt in its own right that targeted playwright Arthur Miller,” said Laurie Knitter, Selinsgrove Area High School librarian and director of the play. “Of course, it is timeless, really, with its emphasis on conspiracy theories, power grabs masquerading as religion, and accusations without proof.”
Originally intended as the school’s fall play, the cast had to overcome obstacles to produce this show, starting with trying a Zoom production that left Knitter feeling distanced from the cast.
“It’s hard to explain, but I needed to have that unspoken connection to be able to direct them meaningfully,” she said. She received permission from the administration to film the play while using masks and social distancing onstage. “We also had to amend some stage directions which called for physical contact, such as a fight or a kiss. I tried to find ways around those stage directions that would get the point across without sacrificing the emotional impact.”
Time also became a factor, with “distance days,” snow days, a case of COVID in one student’s family that required quarantine, and a few other delays. Combined, these events caused deadlines to “go out the window.”
“We finally got to tape the last act on March 4,” Knitter said. “I’m pleased to say, however, that none of our cast members got sick.”
Acting onstage could not have happened without facial masks and social distancing, but the actors incorporated the masks as a metaphor for each character’s level of self-deception or intentional deceit of others.
“The black mask indicates an outright liar, the white mask represents those who strive to be honest and truthful, and the gray is that murky area in between, where a character may feel that what he or she is doing is morally right but is actually woefully misguided, or where a character may be morally striving but still feels he or she comes up short,” Knitter said. “Characters may change masks throughout the show also depending on their changing level of deceit of self or others.”
Filming the show presented its own challenges, which were handled by Dennis Sharpless, assistant director.
“Dennis Sharpless is a genius with all things technical,” Knitter said. “I discussed the idea with him and he was on board immediately. Dennis himself took care of all the filming and editing … Of course, we didn’t have fancy expensive equipment (we had a couple of stationary cameras and a computer), but Denny did an outstanding job with filming and editing.”
“Performing for the camera was unique because we couldn’t draw from the energy of the audience during our performance,” said Allison Rousu, who plays the role of Abigail. “We had to find that part ourselves and from each other. It allowed us to grow in a new way.”
“The Crucible” is a compelling story, Knitter said, adding that the play is part of the school’s English III curriculum, so virtually every student reads it.
“It is important to make that play come alive,” she said. “A play on a page often looks dead. It’s the actors who make the play sing. And these actors are literally professional level. They amazed me at each rehearsal. These students worked for almost seven months on this show. No one gave up; no one quit; they all persevered. They were a tight group also—very bonded which you can really see in the final product.”
Rousu’s character, Abigail, was one of the people who led the witch trials and accused people of witchcraft
“She was a real person. However in the play, Arthur Miller made her older and added storylines to the history,” Rousu said. “In general, Abigail is not a likable character, which is part of what makes her interesting. All of the characters in ‘The Crucible’ are deeply flawed, which makes them all very human. She is manipulative and cruel, but at her core she was just a scared teen girl.”
It’s that pull between guilt and innocence, intention and deception that creates the tension that drives “The Crucible.”
“People should see this show because it is a compelling and suspenseful story that reflects on the human condition,” Knitter said. “It’s a two-and-a-half-hour show, but there is never a dull moment.”
