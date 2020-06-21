According to a number of questions I have been getting, airline passengers are interested in knowing about the effects of altitude during flight on the high flying airlines. Although not pretending to be an expert on high altitude, I can share what I have learned from flying the big bombers of World War II up to 24,000 feet and later during civilian flight tests to similar altitudes.
During World War II, it was Army Air Corps policy for pilots to be tested in the altitude chamber every six months. They wanted us to know the hazards of high altitude flight and how to cope with them. Although our highest flight altitude was about 24,000 feet, modern airline jets now consistently fly at the 30,000- to 40,000-feet range. With some military jets, it’s even higher.
The procedure in the altitude chamber was to have all but a couple of volunteers don oxygen masks at 10,000 feet. During actual flight, Air Corps instruction advised using oxygen at 10,000 in daytime flight and from the ground up at night.
In the altitude chamber, a couple of volunteers without oxygen were given pen and paper and asked to write their names every 2,000 feet upward. Their typical reaction between 15,000 to 20,000 feet was a gradual deterioration of their writing, until around 20,000 feet it was merely a scribble. Suddenly, the volunteer would pass out from the lack of oxygen and an attendant would immediately put a mask on the volunteer.
The specific altitude at which the volunteer lost consciousness depended on his physical condition, or whether he was a smoker. Smokers lost consciousness at lower altitudes than non-smokers.
I observed an example of this during my flight test work at Lycoming in Williamsport. It was late in the afternoon as I flew an altitude check on a new model turbocharged piston engine. I heard a local charter pilot call the Williamsport tower and it sounded like he had been drinking, but it was later determined he was actually suffering from the effects of high altitude. The tower attempted to communicate with him, but they received no answer. About that time, I saw his nearby plane in a power dive and crash into the ground.
If the cabin oxygen system failed at very high altitude, all onboard would lose consciousness. On the airlines, oxygen masks automatically drop to each passenger as an emergency measure in such a situation, while the pilot would descent quickly to a safe altitude.
According to my research, at 40,000 feet, the lack of oxygen would no longer permit humans to survive. Learning this about high altitude flight, the layman traveler might ask, “Why fly up there?” Some of the favorable reasons are that the jet engine is more efficient at the higher altitude and uses less fuel, high altitude flights get planes above all weather for passenger comfort, on long-range flights it is where the jet stream may be helpful to the direction of flight and the air is thinner with less resistance allowing the plane to fly faster.
Until the advent of the jet engine, piston power plants used superchargers and turbochargers to achieve altitude performance. After World War II, Lycoming produced the only successful supercharged general aviation engine. It was geared off the crankshaft. However, a few years later, they went to turbocharging which was more efficient by using the engine exhaust to operate the turbocharger. Trucks and cars have also used turbochargers for years to gain horsepower and altitude performance in mountainous areas. The turbocharger is still in use today on general aviation aircraft.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.