This is a story of a worthy patriotic family, the six Paul brothers who served in the military. The three eldest brothers served during World War II. Growing up in the Pennsylvania coal-mining district, all served with distinction and received honorable discharges.
The oldest of the brothers, William M. Paul, survived combat, but is now deceased. He entered the Marine Corps on Feb. 3, 1942. Bill experienced fierce combat at Guadalcanal and Bougainville. He was granted a furlough to come back to the states and be married, but had to return to the war in the Pacific, where he and his younger brother, John, survived the terrible battle of Okinawa. Bill received his honorable discharge Feb. 2, 1946, as a sergeant in the Marines.
Brother Harry L. Paul joined the Marine Corps on Feb. 16, 1942. Like his older brother, he survived fierce combat in Tarawa. During the battle on Okinawa, Harry was wounded. Seeking treatment for his wound, his officer mentioned a Purple Heart. Harry is reported to have said, “The heck with a Purple Heart, just give me an aspirin.” He did get the medal, 60 years later. Harry received an honorable discharge on Dec. 3, 1945, as a corporal in the Marines.
The third brother to serve in World War II, John L. Paul, joined the Navy on Jan. 5, 1944. He was involved with the invasion of the Japanese held island of Iwo Jima. John’s experience began at the base of Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945, when our men raised the flag on the peak. John received an honorable discharge on May 16, 1946, as a radioman second class in the Navy. He later organized the Susquehanna Valley World War II Veteran group.
On Nov. 8, 1945, Allen L. Paul, the fourth brother, entered military service. His duty was primarily stateside. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy on Aug. 28, 1954, as a seaman first class.
Robert B. Paul, the fifth of the Paul brothers, enlisted in the Army on June 5, 1947. He spent most of his four-year enlistment in occupation duty in Germany. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 9, 1951, as a corporal in the Army
The youngest brother, Loman E. Paul, already a member of the Ready Reserve, entered active service in the Army on June 12, 1950. He served six years in the states, mostly as a cook. Loman was honorably discharged as a corporal on Nov. 16, 1956.
The parents of these six Paul brothers were Mr. and Mrs. William Paul. They must have been extremely proud of their patriotic sons!
If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, at 570-473-2594.