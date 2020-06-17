Though the COVID-19 shutdowns led to the difficult and heartbreaking decisions by community theater groups to cancel many of their spring and summer productions — some for which they had already put so much work into — they haven’t let it break their spirits. The shows will go on — albeit in many cases, just a little later and a little differently than originally planned.
For RiverStage Community Theatre in Lewisburg, the reality of the heartbreak may in particular set in this weekend, as they had planned to open their biggest production of the season — “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT.” According to President Jove Graham, the show has been postponed until next summer.
“We did not want to cancel prematurely,” he said, “so we cast the show and were ready to go, but did not feel it was safe or responsible to go forward with group rehearsals.”
RiverStage previously had canceled their production of “Twelve Angry Men,” scheduled in April, and this July, they have also canceled most of their Summer Theatre Academy campus. But according to Graham, “we are cautiously proceeding with the last one (Acting for Pre-Teens and Teens), with new safety measures in place.”
In addition, RiverStage’s partner organization, Gaspipe Theatre Company, Graham said is hoping to continue with their annual free outdoor Shakespeare show. “Though this may take a slightly different form than usual in order to minimize contact among the rehearsing actors," he said.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) was also forced to cancel their scheduled productions of “Airness,” “Luna Gale,” “Broadway in Bloom” and “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.”
“These shows present half of our 42nd season,” said Peter Wiley, communications director, adding that the production of “Airness” was "fairly far along, on the cusp of entering technical and dress rehearsals. The set was being installed on the main stage.”
Production staff has been furloughed since April, Wiley said, and administrative staff has been working from home.
Community Theatre League (CTL) in Williamsport also had to make heartbreaking cancellations.
“We had to forgo our large summer mainstage show, ‘Matilda,’ which was supposed to be running the last three weekends of June,” said Seth Sponhouse, executive director. He said they also had to postpone their children’s productions, “Frozen Jr.” and “Addams Family: The Musical.”
“Both were supposed to be camps that just would have involved too many students,” Sponhouse explained.
Joyce Hendricks, secretary for the Valley Players Community Theater Organization, laments that they had to postpone their production of “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain,” originally scheduled for August and to be led by first-time director Heather Swartz.
Bouncing back
Now, the Valley Community Players are simply hoping for a brighter future and have tentatively rescheduled the show to be performed at The Packer House in November. Hendricks said the venue is “working on the logistics of a dinner theater scenario with social distancing being the norm.”
Swartz said the plan, however, “depends on state county-by-county guidelines for opening and group gatherings.”
Graham reassures that the plan is for RiverStage’s canceled shows to “make a triumphant return as part of our 2020-21 season that begins this fall.”
The organization plans to kick off its mainstage season Nov. 6, with “Twelve Angry Men,” followed by their annual December production of “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.” In the spring, they plan to present “The Secret Garden” and the comedy, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.” They plan to end the season, then, with “SPAMALOT.”
Sponhouse said CTL plans to present their two children’s shows during their 2020-21 season as well. But in the meantime, they aren’t sitting still this summer. This Saturday, they plan to move forward with their annual Ray of Light Awards, celebrating the best in high school theatre. The event will limit audience members and nominees in the physical building, and will be livestreamed on Facebook. Currently, rehearsals are being held for “Bring it On: The Musical,” which is scheduled to be presented July 16 to 19. Both events, Sponhouse said, “will feature a whole bunch of new policies and procedures to keep audience members and actors safe, and both of those events will have audience capacity capped at 100 people.”
Wiley said Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will decide in early July about when and how to resume with shows.
“Our first concern is for the health and safety of our actors, production staff, and patrons,” he said, adding, “Under the state’s ‘green’ phase, theatres are limited to 50 percent occupancy and there are some logistical challenges to making that work.”
Thankful for continued support
Community theater thrives on community support of its live presentations — which have been impossible during the pandemic crisis.
“We are honestly struggling to keep paying our overhead costs, like rent, when we cannot produce any shows,” Graham said. “The fact that we are still thriving and planning for next year is a testament to the strong community support we’ve received over the past few years that’s allowed us to come this far.”
“We are truly grateful for that,” he added, “and hope that our community will continue to make donations and lend us their support in the coming year.”
Wiley agrees.
“We are very grateful to the many patrons and businesses who have donated their season tickets and advertising fees to support BTE as we had to cancel shows,” he said. “BTE’s professional ensemble members all want to get back into rehearsal and on stage doing what they love to do: present compelling, quality, live theatre for the Bloomsburg region.”
Sponhouse said he is thankful to the community for their continued “messages of love and their patience with us as we continue to work towards making CTL the safest environment we can.”
From financial support to likes, shares and comments on social media platforms, he said, all “have helped to keep our organization going without being physically in the space for the longest period of time since we opened our current building in 1999.”
Tara Deljanovan, president of Valley Players, said her greatest hope is that the love of theater remains strong, despite the difficult times.
“To our past, present and future patrons, I would like to say that we understand how trying the past few months have been,” she said, “and how tenuous the grasp is on a future filled with certainty … I trust that you, my fellow theater lovers, have fallen back into the arms of favorite musical soundtracks, streamed free plays and musicals which professionals around the globe have been so kind to offer up over our shared quarantine time, read scripts, or simply binged a comfort show or movie on Netflix to help ease the discomfort of the forced comforts of home to help the passing of time be a little kinder, a little gentler, a little creative.”
Moving forward, Deljanovan said she encourages community members to also take the time to “perhaps challenge yourself to try something new” – in particular, an involvement in theater.
“Give it a chance,” she urged. “You might just discover a new passion.”