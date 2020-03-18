For many Valley residents, six to ten hours of free time to watch a movie collection or TV series doesn't fit into one's schedule. But with Gov. Tom Wolf recommending closing down all non-essential businesses, now is the perfect time to catch up on the last 20 years of television that you may have missed or those movies you never got a chance to see.
Hulu
One of the top water-cooler competition shows of the last few years has been "The Masked Singer." The show features celebrity contestants hidden in elaborate costumes participating in a display of singing ability. As the group is whittled down, the singers' identities are revealed. While some of the stars fall flat with the musical aspect of the show, seeing stars from sports, television and singers of bygone eras take the mic in can be quite a sight. The show is currently in its third season with all of season 2 available.
With FX teaming up with Hulu, several prime television series have become available. The Shakespearean inspired motorcycle gang drama "Sons of Anarchy" follows the story of a young man conflicted after his father's death. After finding his father's journals, he begins a seven-season journey of self-discovery all while navigating a world of drugs, sex and violence — and motorcycles.
Another series from FX, "Justified" is an old fashioned cop drama starring Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens. Based on a series of short stories and novels by Elmore Leonard, "Justified" is the story of a marshall dealing with the fallout of killing a Miami gun thug. This single action triggers events that send Raylan back to his hometown in the eastern hills of Kentucky, and ripples through the story over six seasons.
Netflix
There's no doubt that Netflix has binge-worthy television. But often, if you don't know where to look, the task of finding something to watch can be daunting.
If you are a fan of political drama — or just good television — "The West Wing" is a must-watch. The series follows the day-to-day business White House staffers during a fictional presidency. Over seven seasons, the show covers all of the highs and lows a presidency can face. It also has a great mix of intense drama and whimsical levity. It is the story of the people we hope are running the country.
Stepping far away from the drama, Netflix is the home of some of the best comedy specials in history. Up there with Prior, Martin and Carlin, there is no doubt that the one-hour sets by today's best comics will be seen ten years from now in the same light as the legends of the past. Iliza Shlesinger, Tom Segura and Bert Kreisher have multiple specials that, when watched in order, show the comedians' growth as comics and as people.
Though a niche genre, Anime has a heavy presence on Netflix. The Netflix original "Castlevania" is a gothic horror story mixed with a touch of science fiction and fantasy. At its core, the show follows a ragtag trio doing their best to stop an army of bloodthirsty demons from overrunning the land. Graphic violence and gore are certainly at the forefront of the series which is in its third season, but the compelling storyline and complex characters are at the backbone of the binge.
HBO/HBO NOW
Though always considered "premium" service, HBO and it's non-channel subscriber app HBO NOW is home of some of the most beloved and awarded series to air on television. "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Deadwood," and the currently airing "Westworld" are all worthy of a binge.
Along with their acclaimed series, HBO houses a wealth of films. The app has conveniently arranged several collections which include, "Obsession-worthy Dramas," "Written by Women," and "Thrilling Fight Scenes."
Disney+
Newest to the app game, Disney's collection might have the most eclectic and family-friendly collection of movies and television under one roof. The Star Wars franchise, The Marvel Cinematic Universe, educational series from National Geographic, and of course Disney classic television and movies fill the app with a nonstop nostalgia trip for adults. The app also gives parents the opportunity to show their kids the stuff that they grew up on.