When Christine DeLauter reflects back on her time at Penn State University, she finds herself smiling as she remembers Saturday football games, studying in the HUB and spending time with her friends.
But there is one memory that brings tears to her eyes — her involvement in the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, or THON, the yearlong effort which raises funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.
“To this day I still get emotional when I see THON ads, Facebook posts, old photos and letters and requests from friends and families, alumni and PSU events to help raise money so that we can dance to find a cure,” said DeLauter.
THON's efforts culminate with a 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon each February. This year’s event will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday when dancers stand, and will end when dancers sit at 4 p.m. Sunday, said Dan Mele, a Penn State senior and this year’s THON public relations director.
DeLauter, of Lewisburg, is a 1994 PSU Alumni and is married to Joseph DeLauter, who is also a Penn State alumni.
“I had the privilege and honor to dance for the kids in 1993 for Delta Zeta-PiKA back when the Dance Marathon was held in the White Building,” she said. “We danced for a straight 48 hours and back then most of our money was raised was by canning.”
It was also the year the Dance Marathon raised $1,000,000 for the first time, she recalled.
Thinking back, DeLauter can still remember what it felt like to be standing there with sore feet and aching muscles, wondering how she was going to make it one more minute.
“But then, you look out in front of you and you see the cutest little face of the child you are dancing for and she is wearing a bandana on her head because she has lost her hair during treatments — and she is just so happy to be there for that weekend — you really can’t describe the feeling,” she said. “It is the best thing ever.”
To date, said DeLauter, it is the best thing she has ever done.
THON has raised $168 million since its founding in 1973. It raised $10.6 million last year. The donations pay medical bills for families and fund research at Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
Mele, who has been involved with THON since he was a freshman, said it’s not just about the money.
“A lot of the larger stories you’ll read about THON are about the money we raise, but the relationships we have with our Four Diamond Families are truly remarkable,” said Mele. “What makes THON truly unique is not just the amount of money it raises each year, but the emotional support students provide for Four Diamonds Families. We believe that emotional support for the families is just as important as monetary support.”
That emotional support starts when an organization from the university is paired up with a Four Diamonds Family, and continues year-round. Some organizations will make their own arrangements, traveling to visit their Four Diamonds family for events like birthdays, swim meets, concerts or just to spend time. They are also connected during special THON events like the THON 5K and other events planned throughout the year by the THON special events committee.
“It’s really cool to see students not just supporting the families but the families coming together to support one another,” he said. “And some of the most heartwarming stories come from organizations and families meeting for the first time.”
Though dancers obviously play the biggest part in the 46-hour event, thousands of others — 16,500 student volunteers total — participate throughout the weekend.
Stage acts constantly keep the entire Bryce Jordan Center energized and excited — acts include bands, dance groups, and other special performances, sometimes by surprise guests.
Many inspirational speakers address the entire Bryce Jordan Center on stage during THON Weekend. Some of the people who have spoken at THON include Penn State Football Coach James Franklin, Penn State Basketball Coach Pat Chambers, Jay Paterno, Devon Still, and the founders of Four Diamonds – Charles and Irma Millard.
There is also a Line Dance, a five-minute stretching routine that is played at THON every hour to encourage the dancers to move and stretch.
“The line dance is done once every hour and the lyrics reference Penn State culture and sports culture, things tied to the year,” explained Mele. “The intended purpose is to get the dancers stretching but it is always awesome to see the crowd get excited for that.”
Other events include a kid talent and fashion show, athlete hour and pep rally.
Perhaps the most anticipated time of the weekend, though, is The Final Four.
“These last few hours include family hour, where all Four Diamonds families are recognized on stage and a few share their stories with everyone in attendance,” said Mele.
Spectators are welcome at THON, but even if you can’t make it to University Park in person, there are plenty of ways to follow the weekend’s event.
“For people interested in following along, there will be a live stream embedded on our website, www.thon.org," said Mele. “It’s a pretty robust production that includes anchors and interviews with dancers and families. A lot of alumni and parents like to tune into that. Anyone who can’t be with us can still stay connected through the live stream or through social media posts.”
For more information about THON or to donate, visit www.thon.org.