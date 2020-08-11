Wearing a mask in the time of the coronavirus is the equivalent of coughing into the crook of your elbow: it helps prevent the transmission of germs.
“If you’re wearing your mask, that’s one less thing I have to worry about,” said B. James Connolly, MD, Medical Director of Emergency Services, Evangelical Community Hospital.
It doesn’t take much effort to properly wear a mask. Dr. Swathi Gowtham, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Geisinger, offered these tips:
- Clean your hands before donning a mask.
- The mask should cover both your nose and mouth.
- Kids under the age of 7 or so should not wear masks that wrap around the neck, to avoid a choking hazard.
- If you touch the front of the mask, wash your hands before touching anything else. Or try to avoid touching the front by adjusting it using the straps on the side.
With controversy swirling around the wearing of the mask, some people fear it will cause health problems by making them breathe in too much carbon dioxide, but both Connolly and Gowtham flatly refuted such a notion.
“There is no truth to that,” Gowtham said, adding that studies have measured oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in people wearing masks for extended periods of time. “For the last few months, all of us in the healthcare field have been spending our lives in a mask. There is no medical reason not to wear a mask if you don’t have trouble breathing right now.”
“I see patients wearing masks all day long,” said Connolly, speaking of patients in the Emergency Department. “It makes no difference in their oxygen levels.”
Gowtham also strongly urges people to get vaccinated this year for influenza because that combined with a case of COVID-19 has the potential to create a serious illness.
“Anyone who can get the flu vaccine should get the flu vaccine,” she said.
Controversy has made people question the effectiveness of wearing a mask, but according to an August 6, 2020 article from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Wearing a mask will help protect people around you, including those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and workers who frequently come into close contact with other people (e.g., in stores and restaurants).”
Even in the unlikely situation the science is wrong, it’s still better to take that chance and wear the mask than risk spreading the virus to loved ones and people with poor immune systems, Connolly said.
“What’s the harm in being wrong?” he asked. “There’s no downside to erring on the side of caution.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send e-mail comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.