This year's Transitions Auction went international with the theme: Global Issues, Local Solutions. The 32nd annual auction, held Thursday, May 30 at Evert Dining Room, Susquehanna University, was another lovely evening, and raised funds for Transitions and the work this invaluable organization does in our community.
After I checked in at the welcome table, I walked into the dining room and was greeted by a server offering a glass of red (Cabernet Sauvignon) or white wine (Sauvignon Blanc). It was an elegant way to begin this beautiful evening.
Flags from all over the world were hanging from the ceiling in the dining room The food was an international feast accompanied by an open bar and the delightful jazz sounds of the Little Paris Trio.
I spotted Jim Mathias talking with his wife and Transitions CEO, Susan Mathias, who had greeted me when I arrived. Emcee Drew Kelly was setting up the PA system. I spotted Sue Auman, Carroll Blank, Transtions board member Helen Nunn, Arlyne Hoyt and Ro Gabriele, Sabra Karr, Curtis Barrick, Randy Schroyer, Jason Rippon, Steve Lindenmuth, Brenda Harrison, and Bob Kallin as I made way to my table.
Each table had a stunning centerpiece. My table had a very tall vase filled with snapdragons, hydrangeas and white roses. I was in “Dreamsville” listening to the music which included “Misty,” “Honeysuckle Rose” (a Little Paris signature tune), “Blue Skies” (my favorite), and “Summertime.”
I chatted with Sally and Mike Kobus and Diane and Barry Elliott before I checked out the food and silent auction items. Volunteers were walking through the room offering the very popular wine balloons. Neighbor and Transitions board of directors' member Sheri Rippon told me that she was the “floor manager” and if I needed anything, to please let her know. Thanks Sheri!
The silent auction items received a lot of attention. People were bidding on gift baskets, artwork, jewelery, gift certificates to area eateries, events and entertainment.
The heavy hors d'ouevres featured shrimp cocktail with two sauces, sausage stuffed mushrooms, crab and avocado in phyllo cups, pork pot stickers, veggies and fruit, cheese and crackers, Buffalo chicken dip, spinach dip, salsa, guacamole, sushi, Bao, an Italian meat and cheese board and marinated artichoke hearts.
I talked with Jeni Stieler about the very talented pianist Taylor Fleming who I had just met and spent time catching up with Swan Stull and Marty Gates, the first recipient of the Pete Macky Advocacy Award. The Daily Item was represented by managing editor Bill Bowman and editor Dennis Lyons who was with his wife, Mary. I also talked with the DI's Rick Dandes who was covering the event for a news story.
Keri Albright introduced me to Robert and Patrica Kane. Robert is the president of UPMC Sunbury Hospital.
I always enjoy talking with Patti Urosevich and I'm glad I had a chance to chat with Transitions board member Kendra Aucker, CEO and president of Evangelical Community Hospital, who is always a delight to talk with. It was also a delight to meet Rachel Fisher and talk with Judy Bechtel and Bill Metzger.
Grace Mahon, Sue and Danny Greene, Dr. Al Bothe and Transitions board member Jacquelyn Paul, Amy Levan, Ellen and John Darer, Alan Barrick, Cathy Hudock, Laney Shambach, Teri MacBride and Steve Gauttery, Jim Mathias, Libby Meadow and Paul Susman, Sue Mathias, Dr. Charles and Joyce Benoit, Transitions board members Linda Treese, Michael Wolfberg, and Stacy Richards, Lynn Karniol, Sue and John Mathias, Susan Jordan, Carol and Paul Brann, and Transitions board member Marsha Lemons, and Jay Lemons.
Marv Rudnitsky and I, as we always do, talked about our high school alma mater in Philly. Marv's wife, Raven Rudnitsky, was circulating. It was so nice seeing Dr. Phil and Renee Sosland and Phyllis and Norm Rich, and dear old friend Lynn Wunz. Norm commented to me how our Valley is a wonderful place. I agree Norm!
The program was about to begin and I took my seat. I so enjoyed spending time with Toby Skinner. Extra special thanks to Toby. I also learned about the Soroptimists from tablemates Karen Gehers and Diane Savidge, North Atlantic Governor-elect, of Soroptimists. Carol Coldren and Ben Hoskins and Nicole Quinlan and Mitchell Andjestic joined us.
Kelly welcomed everyone and introduced Transitions board member D. Toni Byrd who recognized board members, the Transitions staff, volunteers, the evening's wonderful auctioneer for the live auction, Lori Hess-Lauver, and the Auction committee.
Susan Mathias spoke next and talked about this year's theme: Global Issues, Local Solutions. She added, “violence is a global issue and also a local one. We can address this violence in our own community.” Susan mentioned Judge Michael Sholley, Judge Michael Hudock, Union County District attorney Peter Johnson, and the DI's Lyons for the paper's “spot-on” editorials about domestic violence.
This year's Pete Macky Advocacy Award winner, Detective William L. Neitz, couldn't attend due to illness. His wife, Morita Neitz, accepted the award on his behalf, with children Lori Neitz Sassaman and David Neitz. Pete's widow, Nancy Macky, presented the award. Detective Neitz has worked tirelessly for victims of serious crimes, including domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Bill Neitz was nominated by Johnson and Snyder County D.A. Mike Piecuch.
Hess-Lauver took over after the very emotional presentation. She told everyone to bid high and bid often. And bid they did on great getaways, marvelous meals, and more. During the auction, Kallin took over for “Raise the Paddle” which brings cash donations to help Transitions with needed programs. And to top the evening's events, the infamous “Dessert Dash” got people out of their seats and ready to run to their table's choice of delectable desserts. Our runner brought back S'more brownies and they were luscious. The table that donates the most money gets to choose first.
Before I bid adieu to this wonderful evening, I stopped to talk with Gloria Karchner, Christine Johnson, Sara Fry, Sally Lauer, and Beverly Newman. This group of friends were making the most of their Girls' Night Out.
Thank you Platinum sponsor UPMC Health Plan, Platinum co-sponsors Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger. Thank you also to all of the sponsors, donors, staff, volunteers and guests who made the 32nd annual Transitions Auction a night to remember.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com.