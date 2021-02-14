Tree Topics: Why are trees and shrubs pruned?

Common reasons for pruning would be to remove dead branches, remove crowded or rubbing limbs, or to eliminate hazards. Trees also are pruned to increase light and air penetration to the inside of the tree’s crown or to the surrounding landscape. But in most cases, larger trees are pruned as a corrective or preventative measure. Since each cut has the potential to change the growth of the tree, no branch should be removed without a reason.
A focus of today’s pruning procedures should be to promote the development of a strong central stem. When a tree has a single upright stem, its form allows it to much better withstand high winds and heavy snow/ice loads which are the most common cause of tree failures.
A fine example of where this style of pruning should be instituted would be in the widely planted ornamental pear. These trees tend to grow multiple upright stems that all compete for growing space and light. Pruning to selectively remove competing stems will benefit trees by reducing the severity of fungal infections, promote a strong growth habit and in many cases create a more aesthetically pleasing tree.
This method of pruning is not always possible with all tree species as when attempting to prune for this result you may be fighting the tree’s natural growth form.
Trees that naturally grow with multiple trunks include various species of elm, Norway maple, crabapple and dogwood.
In today’s landscape many times we need to prune to reduce encroaching limbs on buildings, sidewalks, and various other structures, which is a necessary evil of having trees and shrubs around your home.
When pruning, the arborist must be careful as to not create an effect known as lion’s tailing. This is a method of pruning where an excessive number of branches and foliage within the inner canopy of a tree are removed. In doing this, all the weight on a branch is at the very end, thus increasing the risk of branches and whole stems breaking. On thin-barked species, this can cause sunscald which is a rapid change in temperature resulting from solar heating.
Starting a pruning regimen on your trees and shrubs when they are young is crucial to their health as many issues can be corrected much more easily than as opposed to when they are larger.
Most routine pruning to remove weak, diseased, or dead limbs can be done at any time of the year. But growth is maximized, and wound closure is fastest if pruning occurs before the spring growth flush — when trees have just expended a great deal of energy to produce foliage and early shoot growth. Heavy pruning immediately after growth flush can stress the tree. If the reasons for pruning are for immediate safety considerations, it may be best to perform the pruning right away regardless of the season.
Pruning large trees can be dangerous, as it usually involves working above the ground and using power equipment. Furthermore, improper pruning may leave you and your tree worse off. Ensure your safety, and that of your trees, by hiring a certified arborist.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email comments and questions at ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113.