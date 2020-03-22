TREVORTON — Along the wall in the back of Bait, Barrels and Bows are three chairs where the locals gather to solve the world’s problems.
“It’s like Floyd the barbershop here,” said Rob Smith of his sporting goods store, referring to the Andy Griffith show. “They meet here to tell stories. You’re not going to go to the girl at the big box stores and tell her your hunting stories.”
In business for about 30 years, Smith has watched kids grow up in Trevorton and go on to become regulars at his store. He urged visitors to stop in at Hannah’s Restaurant, on the western end of town. Because he knows the owners, he always enters through the back door, and he said, “It’s the cleanest kitchen I ever saw.”
Kurt Klinger, 35, grew up in Trevorton, lived in Maryland for five years then returned home.
“I like the small-town feel,” he said. “Neighbors just help neighbors. Everyone is very friendly. I feel safe when I’m out with my family on walks. I don’t have to worry about crime.”
He also likes being close to the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area and the state game lands and, yes, he’s one of the kids Smith has seen grow up in town.
“I also like what Zerbe Township and the recreation committee are doing,” Klinger said, mentioning Music in the Park and Trevorton’s Fall Festival, which is growing every year.
At Angie’s Market, where people can buy tiny amounts of herbs and spices for a fraction of the cost of the usual bottle-full, Klinger’s mother, Roxanne Klinger, paused in stocking shelves to talk about Trevorton.
“It’s just a close-knit, kind town. We see our regulars every day,” she said, noting that she’s gotten to know a lot of people in the 21 years she’s worked at Angie’s. She smiled and added, “Yeah, I’m not going anywhere.”
“It’s a nice little, quiet town,” agreed Beth Wise, who has worked at Angie’s for 20 years. “I don’t have to worry about my kid going out and riding his bike.”
When the women saw retired postmaster Dave Swinehart heading toward the store, they suggested asking him what he thinks of Trevorton. Caught off guard, he nevertheless answered with good-natured courtesy.
“It’s a nice place to raise a family,” Swinehart said. “It’s a great place to grow up, for a kid.”
Trevorton’s former swimming pool has been converted into a park complete with a bandstand where musical events are held. In an adjoining field, Matt Duncheski stood cracking a whip over and over — he makes and sells them and was wearing it in. He likes the security Trevorton offers.
“I get packages from Amazon, and they sit on my step all day,” Duncheski said. “And they don’t get taken by anyone.”
At Hannah’s Restaurant, Joe Siats, of Danville, sat at the counter enjoying dessert.
“I came over here because somebody said something about the best pie around,” Siats said. “I come over to get apple pie, and I’ve been coming back ever since.”
The waitresses know their customers by name — or by their regular orders, said Nikki Kisella, waitress at Hannah’s.
“Everything here is homemade,” she said. “Nothing’s boxed.”
“You know everybody, and everybody knows you,” said Nevin Zimmerman, of Stonington. He had stopped in for breakfast and come back for lunch but joined in on the conversation about Trevorton. “If you need a favor, you don’t have to hesitate to ask anybody.”
Elaine Wolfe’s mother started Hannah’s. Wolfe’s son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amy Wolfe, now own it. Elaine pointed out black-and-white photos of the local gun club, kids ice skating, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, coal miners and more.
“This is where I was raised. I had my 16th birthday party here,” she said. “It’s like a family in this restaurant.”
Waitresses have been known to call and check up on customers who don’t show up when expected, Kissela said. Putting her arm around Wolfe’s shoulders, she added, “She’s the heart of this town.”
