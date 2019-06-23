True friendships gained during war made it more endurable

I received a welcome phone call from a World War II buddy-pilot living in Texas. “Just checking on you, Joe, wanted to make sure you are alive and well.”
Friendships made during wartime in the service become a special bond, and time and distance fail to weaken that special relationship. Years earlier, he made the long trip and stayed overnight to visit.
As one might suspect, we did considerable reminiscing. This is his unusual wartime story, including how we met during World War II.
Our initial meeting at the B-24 4-engine flight instructor school took place just after Si had completed the flight instructor course.
My flight had just lost an instructor in a fatal crash and Si was the new flight instructor replacement. He gave the impression of a shy, laid-back type of fellow.
The glint of a gold front tooth showed when he spoke. He was a captain and said his name was Silas, “but call me Si.”
I liked the guy immediately and tried to make him feel welcome to the squadron. With a little prodding, he told me the unusual story of his overseas combat experience.
Si flew B-24 anti-submarine patrols out of England early in World War II. The flights were quite prolong over the Atlantic Ocean. On one such mission, he flew into harms way off the coast of Portugal.
They were attacked by German JU-88s, a heavily armed twin-engine, long range fighter-bomber.
In the ensuing action, the enemy planes shot out three of the B-24’s engines and one of his twin rudders, forcing Si to ditch his plane in the Atlantic. During the ditching, Si was knocked unconscious and remembered nothing until days later.
The B-24 did not ditch well and typically broke up when landing on the water, and quickly began to sink. His co-pilot pulled the unconscious Si to the surface and inflated his life vest. As the big plane began to sink, his co-pilot made a desperate attempt to release the enclosed large life raft in the top of the fuselage, but couldn’t open the door. In grim haste, the co-pilot used his teeth and fingernails and somehow pulled the raft out and inflated it as the aircraft sank. With the help of surviving crew members, the unconscious Si was lifted into the life raft.
The survivors floated five days through storms and high waves and were finally spotted by a searching squadron B-24.
It radioed two British destroyers and circled over the survivors for hours until the ships arrived. The first destroyer found the waves too high to pick up the survivors.
However, with the arrival of the second ship, the first arrival served as a wind breaker from the waves, which allowed the second destroyer to make a successful rescue.
The two destroyers were ordered to continue their mission off the coast of occupied France, where they ran into a fierce bombardment from German shore batteries.
Strangely enough, the first destroyer that attempted to rescue Si and his crew, blew up from a direct hit by the German guns.
The other destroyer and B-24 survivors returned to England safely. Si was hospitalized with a severe concussion. After his recovery, he was sent home on leave and later ordered to our air force base to become a B-24 flight instructor.
After that long distance phone call from Si, it brought back the memory of his visit years ago. As he readied for the long trip back to Texas, it was an emotional moment.
We hugged each other, knowing our time had run out and we would never see each other again.
With it came the realization that as horrible as war can be, the true friendships gained made it more endurable and the bond of friendship continued in spite of time and distance.
We will not forget!
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, please contact him at 570-473-2594.