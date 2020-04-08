TV show inspired by young journalist who started in Valley

“Home Before Dark,” a new online series inspired by former Selinsgrove child reporter and founder of the Orange Street News Hilde Lysiak, started streaming Friday on Apple TV+.
“When I started the ‘Orange Street News’ when I was seven years old, I just wanted to report the news. I wasn't looking to change the world or to make anything better. I just had this passion for the truth. To me that was always what reporting was all about,” said Lysiak earlier this week. “I just assumed that inside everyone else felt that way, too, and that it didn’t matter that I was a girl or that I was so young.”
She soon learned that not everyone had the same beliefs, that some had certain agendas, and that realization left her feeling “a little down.”
“Then I met all of these people who wanted to create this show and they believed the same thing about the truth that I did – that the truth is something that should be fought for,” she said. “That is the message that ‘Home Before Dark’ is spreading to millions and millions of people across the globe.”
The first season, which includes 10 episodes, follows Hilde Lisko, played by Brooklynn Prince, as she and her family move from New York to a small rural town and she soon uncovers a cold-case murder. The series looks deeply at the relationship between Hilde Lisko and her father, played by Jim Sturgess, a dynamic that Lysiak appreciates.
“My favorite parts involve the scenes between my dad and I,” she said. “The writers spent a lot of time with us and really captured our dynamic.”
Hilde’s real-life father, Matthew, admitted that he and his wife had some reservations about the show at first.
“Hilde is so young and has so much raw passion for journalism that we were very protective,” he said. “Then we met Joy Gorman Wettels (show producer) and knew right away that she was the only one we would trust to tell our daughter’s story. Right away, she fully got what Hilde was all about, and after seeing the show, it only confirmed that it was a great decision.”
Online reviews and overall response has been mixed. Mike Hale, of the New York Times, applauds Prince’s portrayal as a “true cub reporter.” However, Lucy Mangan of “The Guardian” questions the reality of some of the plot lines and scriptwriting beyond Prince’s “vigorous talent” as an actress.
One of the benefits for Hilde Lysiak is the budding relationship outside of the show with Prince.
“We talk all the time,” she said. “She has become like a sister to me.”
Hilde has also enjoyed connecting with a variety of fans connected to “Home Before Dark.”
“I’ve gotten a few emails from people who are concerned about what happens to a fictional character in the show,” she said. “I tried to explain that part wasn't real, but I don't think they believed me!”
Lysiak and her family currently live in Patagonia, Arizona, where she continues to cover the news.
“I’ve been working a lot,” she said. “We are in the biggest news story of ever and I’ve been trying to cover every angle. I’ve written almost 30 articles about the coronavirus in the last 30 days and have also done interviews with people who are quarantined in Italy.”