These days, Selinsgrove resident Cindy Myers finds herself in a balancing act between feeling okay and varying levels of anxiety, knowing from the tumult of the pandemic these past few months that a brighter future isn’t guaranteed.
One thing is for certain, though — it will be a different future than any of us ever expected. For children heading back to school soon, it may be difficult to know how to face and navigate the changes and unknowns that await them in their hallways and classrooms.
“I’m concerned for my kids’ emotional health,” Myers said. “They aren’t used to things having to be this way, and quite frankly neither am I.”
Myers said her son, William, going into fifth grade, and her daughter, Rhiannon, who will be a senior this year, felt overwhelmed with distance learning when they were forced into it this past spring. And Myers has a job considered “essential,” and not one she can do solely from home, she said, “which presents a problem if the schools go entirely to distance learning.”
That left only the option of returning to their schools, even with the uncertainty that lies before them, especially Myers’s daughter, who will be attending SUN Tech this year.
“We are very uncertain if she will get the education and hands-on training she needs to excel in her field,” Myers said.
Modeling
As we all deal with the effects of the pandemic, such as increased anxiety and feelings of burnout, Erin Goedegebuure, a Licensed Professional Counselor and associate director at Courtyard Counseling Center, said parents should be aware of how their own actions might be mirrored by their children, and to modify their behavior in ways that will help kids to flourish, even in a trying situation.
“It’s important for parents to manage their own thoughts and feelings in healthy ways,” she said. “I ask almost everyone I work with how they are practicing self-care while in session these days.”
Dr. Angelica Kloos, Geisinger pediatric psychologist, said parents should be careful about how they are reacting to the news.
“Children are always going to look to their parents to see how they should react,” she said. So if a parent is always debating and expressing strong feelings about what they are seeing, “It’s going to cause a lot of unrest for the children.”
With her own children, ages 5 and 7, Goedegebuure and her husband calmly and confidently explain and practice mask-wearing, social distancing, and the need to wash hands and do extra cleaning.
“It’s about what you say and what you do, especially with young children,” she said. So, knowing that things will be different in their schools this year, “Tell them this ahead of time so they’re not completely perplexed by the changes, but also reassure them that it’s okay for it to be different right now.”
Older children also are watching what parents say and do, but their emotions and cognitive abilities are also more complex, which may cause them to question “why” more often, Goedegebuure said. Just be patient.
“We live with a lot of uncertainty currently, and children are affected by it,” she said, adding that older children, while also experiencing fear for themselves and loved ones, may be grieving some big losses, such as not being able to participate in beloved activities, or spend time with friends or family.
According to Kloos, the biggest questions many children have right now as they head back to school is “How is it going to look, how is it going to be different, and how am I going to be able to cope with the changes?”
Younger kids may wonder how they are going to be able to wear a mask all day and whether or not they will be able to play with their kids and go to lunch. Older children may be worried about the impacts on their learning and socialization.
The unknowns, Kloos said, is “what drives a lot of the anxiety.” For all of us.
“Having children express their feelings, telling children that it’s normal to feel the way they are feeling, and telling them that you too have felt that way are good places to start,” Goedegebuure said, adding that it’s beneficial to share your own feelings (especially positive ones) and model how to deal with them in healthy ways.
Guiding
Wisdom, patience and a little creativity are the best ways to help your child process the impacts of the virus. Start with the basics — ask what they know about the virus, then ask if they have any questions, Goedegebuure said. It’s okay if they don’t have any questions, and it’s okay if they have questions you don’t know the answers to. Assure them you will look into it, offer comfort when they are distressed, but be careful not to force your child to talk or offer your child more information than is necessary.
“If a topic doesn’t come up, there is no need to raise it for the child,” Goedegebuure said. “This may lead to confusion or distress.”
Kloos agrees. “It’s really about listening to what they’re asking and talking about and responding to exactly what they’re saying.”
Be careful not to make promises, either, she said. Simply assure them that everyone is working together to make decisions to keep them safe. But don’t tell them that everything is fine, because “everything they see around them may not match that.”
According to Matthew Groff, behavioral health therapist for UPMC in the Susquehanna region, before having conversations with their kids, parents need to be well educated on how their school district is handling instruction and precautions, and how that will impact their children. Then, “give them as much concrete information as you can,” he said. “Give them the information that reduces their uncertainty.”
Give them plenty of opportunities to ask a lot of questions, and then “validate and normalize any fears that they do have,” don’t dismiss them, Groff said.
“Do not tell them how to feel or tell them they should feel a different way,” Goedegebuure added. Work together to come up with a solution to address the concerns they have. If there are no solutions, the best response is to simply walk alongside them in their grief.
“Being honest about the situation goes a long way with older children,” Goedegebuure said.
It’s also a good idea to monitor exposure to media so they aren’t being “overloaded with negative images or audio,” Goedegebuure said. Instead, consider filling that time with a “gratitude exercise.”
“There’s a lot of negativity we could get stuck on right now. Studies show that focusing on things for which you are grateful can improve your mood.”
Warning signs
Parents know their children best, and while it’s normal to have concerns about the pandemic and its effects, if your child is isolating and not interacting with their family members, or no longer engaging in activities that once made them happy, “This may mean they are experiencing a bigger issue that should be assessed by a mental health professional,” Goedegebuure said.
While it’s important to prepare your children well before going back to school, Groff said it shouldn’t end there. He suggests having daily check-ins, to see how they’re adjusting and feeling. This will help parents to monitor any changes in their child’s behavior and help them process their anxieties.
Some other warning signs may be sleep interruption, nightmares, developmental regressions, and irritability. Kloos said a good place to begin reaching out for help is your primary doctor, who can connect you with mental health providers in your community. School guidance counselors can also point you to helpful resources.
Facing the unknowns
Myers said her son has expressed concern about wearing a mask all day, so they have been working on finding a type of mask that will work best for a prolonged time.
“He understands it is highly unlikely masks are going away anytime soon,” Myers said.
One of the ways she has been helping her daughter prepare for the year ahead is through open communication.
“We talk, a lot,” Myers said. “One of the key things I keep reminding her of is that she is not alone. All seniors are facing exactly what she is facing. And many will likely have the same questions about if they’re going to have what they need to succeed.”
She and her daughter have also discussed alternatives to waiting until the spring for a co-op, such as seeking a part-time job or other methods for more hands-on training.
“Helping children feel like they have some control over the situation may be helpful when dealing with anxiety,” Kloos said. So knowing the benefits of and practicing mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand washing may help to reduce some of the anxiety before school starts.
Groff agrees, and even suggests turning these preparations into something fun, albeit without minimizing the severity of the virus. Online resources offer age-appropriate cartoons and visuals to explain the virus in ways kids can better understand. At home, families can play a game to see who can wear their mask the longest, or a “reverse game of tag” to encourage social distancing.
It’s also important to make sure that you give your children some “semblance of normalcy,” he said, by getting creative and giving them the opportunity to do the things they love. For example, even if soccer season is canceled, take your child to the soccer field and kick the ball around with them. Though we all might have to make some sacrifices, the alternative of doing nothing at all is much worse – possibly resulting in more depressive symptoms, generalized anxiety, and even some panic disorders.
The bottom line is really just coming together, knowing that things may be different this year, and to be prepared for it. Stay positive, keep moving, and don’t worry too much.
“Children can be surprisingly flexible,” Goedegebuure said, “usually much more so than adults.”