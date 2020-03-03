WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC WorkCenter now offers telehealth workers compensation evaluations to employers in the Susquehanna region. Through a connected device, occupational health specialists can interview and evaluate the employee and determine treatment options for minor injuries or refer them to a higher level of care.
“Workplace injuries have significant costs for employees and employers,” said Nichole Frye, director of operations, UPMC WorkCenter. “Our new telehealth service reduces the employee’s time away from work while increasing the speed in which an injury can be evaluated. It’s a great tool for managing work injuries, from the moment of accident through recovery and return to work.”
UPMC WorkCenter provides occupational health and safety services, including a wide range of health programs that cover hiring effective workers, tailored workplace wellness programs, and cost-effective treatment of injured workers to businesses across northcentral Pennsylvania. Services are available through four convenient locations in Williamsport, Wellsboro, Lock Haven, and Muncy.
For more information about services and programs offered through UPMC WorkCenter, call 570-320-7444 or visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/occupationalhealth.