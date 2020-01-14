UPMC Pain Management welcomes a new provider

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC welcomes Elizabeth Belz, PA-C, to the Pain Management team in Williamsport.
Belz received her bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, and her bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Allegheny College, Meadeville.
“No one should have to live limited by their pain,” said Belz. “Pain is unique, and I work with my patients to develop individualized, comprehensive care plans to help reduce and control their pain to improve their quality of life.”
Belz joins Mohamed Osman, MD, and the clinical team at UPMC Pain Management, UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 570-326-8457.