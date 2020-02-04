WILLIAMSPORT — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in the U.S., so UPMC encourages you to make time for your heart this month. The health system will offer a variety of heart health educational events and screenings all month long.
Wear red in support of National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 7 and visit UPMC’s the LifeCenter at the Williamsport Branch YMCA, 641 Walnut St., for free screenings offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Screenings include cholesterol (12 hour fast suggested), glucose, BMI, and blood pressure. Everyone who completes a screening is entered to win a giveaway. Not a member of the YMCA? Wear red to get a free all-day pass.
Fall In Love With Your Heart, Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UPMC Health Plan Connect Center, Loyal Plaza, 1925 E. Third St., Williamsport. Join UPMC Health Plan and fall in love with heart health. Health care experts from UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute will be available to answer your heart health questions and provide education on how to lower your risk of heart disease. Blood pressure screenings, BMI evaluations, biometric screenings via finger stick, and free giveaways will be available. For more information, call 570-322-9620.
Heart Healthy Expo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Lobby, UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport. UPMC Williamsport will host a free expo, centered around heart health. Participate in free cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, BMI evaluations, and receive free heart health information.
Low-Cost, All-Inclusive Blood Screenings — Blood screenings provide important information about your health. Participants must consult their physician about what test(s) may be most beneficial. Cash, check, or credit card payment is required at the time of service. To register, call 570-321-3210.
Muncy – Saturday, Feb. 8, 6:30 a.m. to noon
Blood screenings will be offered beginning at 6:30 a.m. at UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St.
Wellsboro – Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30 a.m. to noon
Blood screenings will be offered beginning at 6:30 a.m. at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave.
Lock Haven – Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6:30 a.m. to noon
Blood screenings will be offered from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the Medical Plaza at Lock Haven, 610 High St.
Spirit of Women Fit & Fab, Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Clearstory at the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave., Building 6, second floor, Williamsport. Women age 18 to 54 are invited to join UPMC’s Spirit of Women program for a free and uplifting morning of fitness, health education, and shopping. Registration is required. Register online at SusquehannaWomen.org or call 1-888-720-8461.
In addition, UPMC staff will wear red in support of Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 7, and all month long the Health Innovation Center at UPMC Williamsport will shine red.
For more information, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org.