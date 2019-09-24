WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna was recently recognized by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), Gift of Life Donor Program, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) with the Titanium Health System designation in the 2019 HAP Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge. UPMC, UPMC Pinnacle, UPMC Presbyterian, and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh were also recognized as top performers.
The annual HAP Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase organ donation awareness and designations within their hospital and community. The 2019 challenge began during January and ended during April, which is National Donate Life Month. During the challenge, Pennsylvania’s hospitals dedicate significant effort to drawing attention to the need for organ and tissue donors, and encouraging new donor registrations.
“Becoming an organ donor is a simple action, taking only a few minutes to sign up, but the impact can be life-changing,” said Alysse Williams, RN, BSN, Donate Life chairperson for UPMC Susquehanna. “UPMC Susquehanna’s designation is recognition of the efforts our providers and staff are making every day in our commitment to supporting organ donation as a viable life-saving option.”
UPMC Susquehanna facilities promoted organ donation through various educational events throughout the region including special flag-raising ceremonies highlighting the kickoff of National Donate Life Month. The system also provided education and encouragement to consider organ donation through social media and system marketing.
Participating hospitals' awareness and designation activities are captured on a scorecard and assigned titanium, platinum, gold, silver, and bronze level recognitions. One-hundred and thirteen hospitals and 24 health systems across the state participated in the challenge. In 2017, Pennsylvania became the first state to implement titanium designation.
“Losing a loved one can mean unspeakable sadness, but we know that there are ways that we can help honor the lives of those we have lost and continue their legacies through the most selfless gift of all — life anew,” said Andy Carter, president and CEO of HAP. “I am truly proud to recognize the Pennsylvania hospital community’s commitment to organ donation, and grateful for our longstanding partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, CORE, and Gift of Life Donor Program to help make a difference in so many lives.”