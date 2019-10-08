WILLIAMSPORT — Susquehanna Health Medical Group clinicians at UPMC Susquehanna were recently recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for performing at the highest level compared to their peers in measures of clinical quality, cost-efficiency, patient safety, and coordination of care.
“Our medical group providers take pride in the quality of care they provide, and they are committed to continuously improving the patient experience,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer, UPMC Susquehanna. “The keys to our continued success are maintaining the highest quality standards, focusing on patient-centered care throughout the patient’s entire continuum of care, improving access to care particularly for high-risk populations, and managing our patients’ health risks through proactive education and screening.”
CMS is required by law to implement a quality payment incentive program, referred to as the Quality Payment Program, which rewards value and outcomes in one of two ways: Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Advanced Alternative Payment Models.
UPMC Susquehanna’s clinicians participate in MIPS and provide data from the 12-month performance period (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018) to CMS. Performance is based on four categories: quality, cost, improvement activities, and promoting interoperability. UPMC Susquehanna achieved a perfect score of 100 points for 2018.
“Our providers have consistently been top performers and our MIPS score for 2017 was 99.44 points, but there’s always room for improvement,” said Timothy Heilmann, MD, chief medical information officer, Susquehanna Health Medical Group. “Even though 100 points is mathematically a small increase from our previous score, it represents a significant improvement in quality measures.”
Initiatives done to improve care processes, enhance patient engagement in care, and increase access to care include:
Coordinated and timely outpatient follow-up with patients post discharge from the hospital, where patients receive a phone call from their provider’s office within two days of discharge and a follow-up visit is scheduled within 10 days of discharge.
Incorporating and embedding geriatricians in UPMC long-term care and skilled nursing facilities to ensure alignment and transitions of care.
Primary care providers adopted a patient-centered medical home approach, encouraging patients to take a proactive role in their health to care while offering provider support to help navigate the complexities of modern health care. Under this model, patient treatment is coordinated through their primary care physician to ensure they receive the necessary care when and where they need it, in a manner they can understand.
Primary care providers implemented processes for screening for adults during annual visits for risk factors associated with hypertension, smoking, hearing deficits, depression, and obesity.
“SH Medical Group providers have a distinguished legacy of care because we’re committed to continuously evaluating our performance and developing initiatives to help make our practices better,” said Daniel Glunk, MD, FACP, MHCDS, vice president and chief quality officer, UPMC Susquehanna. “Putting patients first, while focusing on quality and the experience, is in our culture, and that’s what it takes to achieve a perfect score.”
For more information, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org.