UPMC Susquehanna recognizes extraordinary nurses

WILLIAMSPORT — Six UPMC Susquehanna nurses were recently recognized as recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Christopher Steinbacher, RN, Susquehanna Home Care & Hospice, was nominated by a daughter of a patient. She wrote, “My mother was having problems with her home care recovery following surgery. Chris came out to help us through the problems, and upon investigation into my mother’s wound, recommended that she return to a care facility as her condition was not something to be handled at home. He was very helpful, knowledgeable, compassionate, and showed concern for my mother in her time of need. Chris restored our faith in the goodness of people, and we appreciate everything he did.”
Elizabeth Halterman, RN, Emergency Department, UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven, was nominated by a colleague. The nurse wrote, “Elizabeth takes pride in her job and the care she provides. I’ve had her as my nurse when coming in for care and she showed me the same compassion she shows every patient she cares for. Elizabeth is a great nurse and doesn’t hesitate to go above and beyond to help others.”
Amanda Wadsworth, RN, Emergency Department, UPMC Susquehanna Muncy, was nominated by the wife of a patient. She wrote, “Amanda was so caring, thorough, and thoughtful. She kept a close eye on my husband’s condition, explained all the care she was providing, and informed us quickly when test results were available. We’ve been cared for by many nurses over the years, but none have been like Amanda.”
Crystal Webster, RN, Obstetrics, UPMC Susquehanna Soldiers + Sailors, was nominated by a patient. The patient wrote, “Crystal was by my side through one of the most challenging and emotional times of my life with my second child, and she also helped with the delivery of my first child. She made me feel like I was not alone and went out of her way to get me whatever I needed. It’s because of the exceptional care providers like Crystal that this hospital is my first and only choice for health care.”
Jeanette Yetter, RN, Medical/Surgical Unit, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, was nominated by a patient’s husband. He wrote, “Jeanette was very courteous, respectful, and caring. She helped us through the discharge process, answered our questions, and made sure we had everything we needed before leaving. Jeanette is an excellent nurse.”
Allan “A.J.” Chiong, RN, SCU, UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center, was nominated by two patients and a patient’s family member. “A.J. is one of a kind. I felt confident that I was in good hands while he was caring for me,” said one patient. “A.J. was very polite and kept me informed about all aspects of my care. He showed me compassion and courtesy,” said another patient. “A.J. is a model of excellence in nursing. He’s patient, comforting, and attentive to the needs of others,” said a patient family member.
UPMC Susquehanna nurses are honored as DAISY Award winners every quarter. Anyone can nominate a nurse for the award including co-workers, patients, patient’s family members, or physicians. Nomination forms are available at nursing stations and at UPMCSusquehanna.org/DAISY.
The DAISY Awards are currently presented at more than 900 hospitals, both nationwide and internationally. Supported by both American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) and The American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognition Program, the DAISY award program is part of the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation based in Glen Ellen, Calif. All winners will be highlighted on the DAISY Foundation’s website