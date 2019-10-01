WILLIAMSPORT — The Birthplace at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Regional Medical Center in Williamsport is among the first hospitals in the nation to successfully complete the EMPower Training initiative, a skills-based competency training to advance knowledge and skills in evidence-based maternity practices supportive of optimal infant nutrition.
Funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the EMPower Training initiative is committed to safe implementation of maternity care practices to support optimal infant nutrition, including breastfeeding, toward the goal of improving the public’s health.
“Proper nutrition is an essential part of a baby’s growth and development,” says Natalie McCullen, RN, board certified lactation consultant, UPMC Susquehanna. “Breastfeeding provides a baby with all the nutrition and disease protection needed for normal growth and lifelong disease protection. The EMPower Training initiative builds off our existing Baby-Friendly designation and helps our team ensure that our policies and procedures for breastfeeding are implemented safely, as intended, for each mother and her infant.”
As part of this effort, UPMC Susquehanna committed to training staff in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) guidance outlined in the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. With the help of the EMPower Training initiative, UPMC Susquehanna is now equipped with skills needed to help support mothers in the safe implementation of optimal infant nutrition.
For more information on maternity care at UPMC Susquehanna, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org.