UPMC Susquehanna is hosting Dine with the Docs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, in the Walnut Conference Room, UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center, 700 High St.
During the free event, Steven Rockoff, MD, urologist, and Victoria Hurwitz, DPT, women’s health physical therapist, will lead a discussion on conditions such as an enlarged prostate, urinary incontinence, and pelvic floor rehabilitation. A question and answer session will follow the discussion.
Dinner will be provided, and registration is required.
To register, call 1-888-824-3935.