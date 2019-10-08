UPMC Susquehanna welcomes new interventional cardiologist

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna welcomes Raymond Resnick, MD, interventional cardiologist to the cardiology team.
Resnick earned his medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY. He also completed fellowships in invasive and non-invasive cardiology at Long Island College Hospital, Long Island, NY, and in interventional cardiology at West Virginia University, Morgantown, WVa.
Resnick is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine for interventional cardiology and cardiovascular diseases.
“Every patient with cardiovascular disease is unique and not every patient needs surgery,” said Resnick. “As an interventional cardiologist, I help diagnose and treat conditions of the heart and vascular system without surgery. As the treatments are less traumatic, patients recover quicker and can return back to their life uninhibited by heart disease.”
Resnick will see patients at Cardiology at UPMC Susquehanna, 740 High St., Suite 2001, Williamsport.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 570-321-2800.