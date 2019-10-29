UPMC Susquehanna welcomes new neurologist

UPMC group welcomes new neurologist
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna welcomes Darshan Lal, MD, neurologist to the Neuroscience Center team.
Dr. Lal earned his medical degree from Chandka Medical College, Larkana, Pakistan. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Interfaith Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY, and his residency in neurology as well as his fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia. Dr. Lal is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
“Patients come to see a neurologist for a variety of reasons and diagnosing their condition can be a challenge,” says Dr. Lal. “The brain and body are like big puzzles and when pieces don’t line up or fit together properly there are problems. I work with each patient to put the pieces together and develop a treatment plan designed to meet their needs and improve their condition.”
Dr. Lal will see patients at the Neuroscience Center, 740 High St., Suite 3002, Williamsport.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 570-321-2820.