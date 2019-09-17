UPMC Susquehanna welcomes new pediatrician
UPMC Susquehanna welcomes Olufunke Oladejo, MD, MPH, to the pediatrics team.
Dr. Oladejo earned her medical degree from University of Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria, and her Master of Public Health from Harvard University School of Public Health, Boston, Mass. She completed residencies in pediatric medicine with University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, and New York Medical College, New York.
“Nobody wants to be sick, especially children, and being in a hospital is not something anyone looks forward to,” says Dr. Oladejo. “I want my patients to know that when they are in my care that we’re in it together. I’m here to help them get the care they need and to make the experience the best that I can.”
For more information, call 570-321-2810.