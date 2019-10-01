LEWISBURG — Living-donor liver transplant is a viable, if not preferable, option for the more than 14,000 people currently on the waiting list, as well as many more who will never qualify to be on the list. To help raise awareness of the advantages of living-donor liver transplant, UPMC Transplant Services will host a Living-Donor Town Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Terrace Room of the Elaine Langone Center, Bucknell University, 701 Moore Ave., Lewisburg.
During the Town Hall, experts from UPMC Transplant Services will discuss the advantages of living-donor liver transplant over deceased-donor transplant, how to identify a potential donor, and answer questions from the audience.
“The consequences for patients on the waiting list can mean the difference between life and death because the longer they are waiting, the sicker they become,” said Abhinav Humar, M.D., chief of transplant services at UPMC and clinical director of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute. “Living-donor liver transplants, in tandem with deceased-donor liver transplants, represents an opportunity to significantly decrease the risk of wait-list mortality, and gives us the ability to transplant a person sooner.”
UPMC’s transplant program expanded earlier this year to offer a liver transplant evaluation clinic at UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center. This clinic brings the expertise of the UPMC Transplant Services to the region and allows patients on the waitlist for liver transplant to be seen and evaluated by the same transplant surgeons and specialists they would see in Pittsburgh. UPMC Susquehanna is the only health system in the region offering patients access to the living-donor program for liver transplant.
Seating is limited. For more information or to register, call 1-877-883-4791.