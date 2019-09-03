SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna will offer free hernia screenings on Monday, Sept. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, 350 N. 11th St., third floor, Suite A, Sunbury.
Ideal candidates for this screening are those who are experiencing swelling, a bulge, or pain in the abdomen, pelvis, or groin area; pain or discomfort when coughing or lifting; weakness, pressure, or a feeling of heaviness in the abdomen; or acid reflux, chest pain, or difficulty swallowing.
During the screenings, providers will examine patients and discuss diagnosis and treatment options.
Screenings are available by appointment only and space is limited.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-883-4791.