UPMC welcomes new pain physician

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna welcomes Mohamed Osman, MD, to the pain management department.
Dr. Osman earned his medical degree from University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine, Mo., and completed a residency in anesthesiology at the University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla. and fellowship in interventional pain management at Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Mass. He is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology.
“Many people live with varying degrees of pain and that pain can be life-altering,” says Dr. Osman. “As a specialist in pain management, I work with my patients to develop individualized treatment plans targeted at managing the root cause of their pain and restoring their quality of life.”
Dr. Osman joins Jack Smith, MD, on the second floor of UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center, Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, and will also see patients at SH Pain Management at Bloomsburg, 6850 Lows Road, Suite 325, Bloomsburg.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 570-326-8457.