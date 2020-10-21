Valley actors get spooky with Halloween 'oddcasts'

BLOOMSBURG — Next week, the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will kick off a new podcast with a special Halloween-themed production. This “oddcast,” titled “Round About the Cauldron,” will feature spooky stories read by ensemble members.
Episodes will be aired at 7 p.m. each day from Oct. 26 to 31 at www.bteoddcast.org. There is no charge to listen.
While the pandemic may have shut down theaters, theater groups like BTE have turned to digital or more intimate methods to keep productions going, according to Eric Wunsch, BTE member and “oddcast” producer. He also plays Princent Vice III in “oddcast” video introductions. The idea, he said, came from a love for old radio shows that is shared by several ensemble members.
“Ensemble member James Goode and I thought releasing something digitally that felt like an old radio show would really suit BTE’s aesthetic as well as help us to stay connected with our audience,” he said. “We also love old macabre stories, so the idea just sort of molded from there into a Halloween podcast.
“James and I also love cheesy, old Vincent Price TV intros,” he added, “and thought it would be fun to parody them as a video component and promotional tool.”
Goode portrays Princent Vice in the video introductions to each “oddcast.” He will also be presenting one of the “oddcast” episodes.
“The story I’m reading is actually from a small one-person show I used to do, so I was familiar with it but in a live setting,” Goode said. “I felt like my work was to transform something that was physical and live to something more intimate and audio-based.”
To do that, he said, “I like to imagine I’m telling the story to just one person with their headphones on. The closeness to the microphone when we record also allows me to be more vocally colorful in a microscopic kind of way.”
Goode will read "The Cats of Ulthar" by H.P. Lovecraft, as well as a Thomas Hardy poem, "Are You Digging My Grave?."
According to Wunsch, one episode will be released each day around 7 p.m., beginning Oct. 26 and ending on Halloween, when the BTE will promote the release of all episodes. A special episode geared toward kids will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“The content really runs the gamut,” Wunsch said, “from old folk tales to modern horror.”
Many of the members of BTE, he said are “literary nerds.”
“It was important to us that we had both classic literature and modern horror represented, and that we made a special effort to put an episode out just for younger kids,” he said. “With those imperatives in mind, we tried to let each ensemble member choose a story they gravitated towards.”
The stories will include tales by Edgar Allan Poe, Lovecraft, Roald Dahl, and more.
The podcast is one way the theatre company is looking to stay in touch with their audiences.
“After 43 years, BTE has lots of interesting stories to tell,” said Peter Wiley, communications director. “When the ‘oddcast’ is done, the continuing podcast will be about producing theatre in Pennsylvania’s only town, and, more generally, about art and culture in our region and beyond. We’ll also be previewing upcoming shows once live production restarts.”
He said the podcast will also occasionally include performances such as the “oddcast.”
The effort allows BTE to continue making their mark on both the local and nationwide theatre scene.
“BTE has always had a national and state-wide reputation as an important regional ensemble theatre,” Wiley said. “Our work has often been covered in national theatre publications and BTE receives financial support from national funders. We hope the podcast will help us reach that audience directly.”
The “oddcasts” were recorded for BTE by Nick McGaw, a local musician and owner of Endless Records, in Bloomsburg.
Other stories to be read will include "The Tell-Tale Heart" by Edgar Allen Poe, read by Amy Byrne; "The Landlady" by Roald Dahl, read by Danny Roth; and "The Staircase" by Soren Narnia from the podcast Knifepoint Horror will be read by Andrew Hubatsek.
A special episode for kids will feature Elizabeth Dowd reading "Heckedy Peg" by Audrey Wood and “Sop Doll!” from The Jack Tales adapted by Richard Chase. Eric Wunsch will read “The Trouble” and “The Ghost with the Bloody Fingers” from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, adapted by Alvin Schwartz.