Valley authors use quarantine to write, offer tips

For authors and writers, quarantine can feel a lot like a regular workday, sitting in front of a computer or hunched over a notebook, blocking out the rest of the world.
We asked local writers what they’re working on and what tips they suggest for people who’ve been wanting to write and get published:
- Marsha Hubler, director of Montrose Christian Writers Conference and author of the best-selling Keystone Stables Series
“My daily routine has not changed at all,” Hubler said. “I spend the day mixing ‘life’s duties’ around the house and going on quick errands with writing, editing other authors’ manuscripts, and working on the details for a writers’ conference I direct, which, hopefully, will be held in July.
Hubler’s advice is simple: just do it.
“Just start! Type and save that brilliant idea stirring in your brain into a WORD document.
If you have children, getting quality time to write can be tough. If they’re school age, while they’re ‘studying’ or doing projects you might have planned for them, take that opportunity to write. For the toddler group, nap time is a must.
“Take the time to do research online. Visit publishers’ websites and read the guidelines for submitting manuscripts so you know which companies are looking for what you are writing.
Phone or email other writers to ‘stay in touch’ with the writing/publishing world, if just for encouragement or for any questions you would have about writing. We have quite a few published authors in our Susquehanna Valley who would be very glad to help budding new writers get started. (Contact the Susquehanna Valley Writers Group: marshahubler@outlook.com)”
- Caz Russell, of Milton, leadership speaker, trainer and coach
“Every day when I wake, I read, write and file,” Russel said. “This is my daily discipline for success.”
- Tricia Kline, of Mechanicsburg, inspirational author, freelance reporter for PennLive.com and The Daily Item
“When I heard about possibly not having to go anywhere for at least two weeks, I admit I got a little excited about finally having more dedicated time to work on a project I’ve been wanting to complete for some time now,” Kline said. “I am planning to take this weekend and the following weeks to focus most of my time on that. The project is based on interviews I conducted on a missions trip last year to Eurasia, and incorporates accounts from the book of Acts in the Bible; the focus is on persecuted Christians.”
For people starting a writing project during the shutdown, Kline said it depends on when you’re at your sharpest and will have the fewest distractions.
“For me, I am most focused and the least distracted in the morning hours, so that’s when I like to set aside several hours to write. I also find that having an outline for a book project is helpful. Knowing where the book is going and having smaller goals of completing a rough draft of a certain part each day helps me to stay organized and keeps me from feeling overwhelmed. Also, in a world where we can self-publish so easily, from the comfort of our homes, this time could be that chance for you to become the published author you always wanted to be!”
Writing can transport us to a place beyond our troubles, Kline said.
“I see writing as a way to escape the stresses of the world, even if it’s just for a few hours a day,” she said. “Like with everything you enjoy doing, it can provide refreshment, energy, and a sense of accomplishment that can help through these times of uncertainty.”
- Patricia Mather Parker, of Lewisburg, author of The Abode
In late 2017, Parker self-published a fantasy called “The Abode.”
“I’ve been working on a sequel for way too long. The extra time gained from a worldwide pandemic has indeed made it easier to structure my day to include at least some work on the sequel. Although it’s good to pat myself on the back for ‘getting some writing done,’ I would prefer an end to the pandemic.”
Plot your book or fly by the seat of your pants? Parker has a suggestion.
“Ah, that great American novel. My biggest mistake when writing ‘The Abode’ was not knowing where the book was headed. If you’re going to write a book, I strongly suggest a plot outline, at least a mental one. It helps keep the writing moving when your destination is clear. Even if the destination changes during the process. And it probably will.”
- Susan H. O’Connell, Mt. Pleasant Mills, author of “A Place to Start”
Being retired and “shut-in” with her husband, O’Connell retreats to her bedroom when she needs quiet time to write.
“Though not a matter of seeking something to do with extra time, creative writing is a great pastime,” she said, adding that while the idea of spring cleaning appeals to her, “there is much to be said for expressing what is close to your heart or whirling around one’s mind. I use between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., after a relaxing breakfast and coffee.”
O’Connell is working on autobiographical short stories of Little Bay Village, the resort colony on Cape Cod her family ran from 1949 to1984.
“It proved a veritable summer haven of fun for our family, the owners,” she said. “Vacationers from New England and even farther returned year after year. Though many of the parents of customers have passed away, I plan to share these with their children to spark nostalgic happy memories of Dennis, Massachusetts.”
- Bonnie Swinehart, of Liverpool, columnist for Perry County newspaper and author of “Benjy and the Belsnickel”
With events being canceled due to the shutdowns, Swinehart is striving to find news for her weekly column. Her new book, “Benjy and the County Fair,” will release on May 15.
“The book will be available online after the release date but attending events to get it out to the public will be very difficult,” she said. “I am in the process of writing the third book but I am having trouble focusing with all that is happening around us.”
- Jill Marie Thomas, of Lewisburg, devotional writer and author of books including “Twisted, Mindful Pretzel Consumption,” about her family's business, Tom Sturgis Pretzels
As a full-time write-from-home author, the state-imposed closings haven’t had much of an impact on Thomas’s writing schedule.
“If anything, I now have more time to write, as I’ve decreased out-of-the-home errands and shopping trips,” she said. “The ongoing challenge when working from home remains staying disciplined and using time wisely. The constant news updates can easily lure me away from my writing.”
Thomas’s advice to writers is to stick with it.
“To accomplish any writing project, a book or a short article, the author must stay focused and set reasonable goals,” she said. “Even if the goal is to write only 250 words a day, eventually consistent work, day after day, accumulates those words into a finished book or article.”
- Edna Cravitz, of Selinsgrove, author of “Keep Running, Maggie McRooney”
“Extra time for a writer is like hitting the jackpot,” Cravitz said. “I used the time to add finishing touches to my soon-to-be-published middle-grade novel, ‘Keep Running, Maggie McRooney,’ set in the anthracite coal region of Pennsylvania in 1964.
“I wrote kid-friendly recipe directions — to add to the end of the book — based on two treats featured in the story: Lithuanian ‘Little Ears’ cookies and flitch, the ever-popular potato candy. I also worked with the publisher’s graphic designer on the cover.”
Cravitz’s advice speaks to the heart of a writing project:
“Know your book!” she said. “Write a one-sentence, a one-paragraph and a two-page summary of your book.”
- Kathie Mitchell, of Milton, author of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” essays and other stories
Mitchell offered the most succinct advice of all:
“I can't think of anything except to sit down and begin writing,” she said.