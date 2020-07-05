The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed back the opening plans and schedules for many central Susquehanna Valley campgrounds, but as the summer season ramps up, campers can be assured that, with some common-sense safety guidelines in place, sites are now open, and the quiet and beauties of nature await.
Julie Zimmerman and her husband, Dennis, have owned Gray Squirrel Campsites in Beavertown for nearly eight years. The more than 100-acre campground is located right on the edge of state game land, and adjacent to Jack’s Mountain.
“It’s a very wooded area,” Zimmerman said. “It’s just really beautiful.”
In addition, because campers are relatively laid back, “We call it the quiet campground,” she said. Kids enjoy fishing in the creek, and some people take advantage of biking and hiking the trails. Many campers also enjoy heading two miles away to the man-made Walker Lake, where people enjoy kayaking and fishing.
The campground, which includes 200 RV hookup sites, tenting sites and two cabins, typically begins its busy season in April, when the water is turned on and they prepare for visitors. However, this year, Zimmerman said they had to cancel all of their April plans, including a workday. They closed their bathhouses and office until the second week of May.
Other than that slight delay, Zimmerman said the loosening of government restrictions in the region a few weeks ago allowed them to fully open and welcome campers. They only ask that they not come if they are sick, and to practice social distancing guidelines. The bathrooms are stocked with sanitizer and disinfectant spray for guests who might need it.
Following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, R.B. Winter State Park is also open for campers to utilize its 61 campsites.
In addition to installing sneeze guards in the park office, Mike Crowley, park manager, said “We are taking extra steps to sanitize restroom facilities and high-touch areas.”
Guests should come prepared to wear a mask if in one of the state park buildings, or if they are not able to social distance outside. Crowley said they are also asking guests who might not be concerned for themselves, to be considerate and respectful of others “who are very troubled by it and may be much more susceptible to it.”
The park has begun holding activities at limited capacity. Participants are required to wear a mask. The next event is Survivor Series: Beginner Geocaching, a high-tech treasure hunt during which participants use handheld global positioning system devices and use them to find hidden caches on park property.
While the typical camping season at Knoebels' two campgrounds – Knoebels Park Campground in Elysburg and Knoebels Lake Glory Campground in Catawissa – begins in mid-April, public relations director Stacy Ososkie said pandemic delays forced them to push back their season somewhat substantially — Lake Glory opened May 22 and the park campground opened June 11.
The two campgrounds offer a total of approximately 700 campsites, cabins and efficiency units.
“As always the safety of our guests and team is our top priority,” she said. “We will follow state and CDC guidelines as appropriate at the various phases of Pennsylvania’s reopening and have enhanced our already rigorous cleaning and sanitizing routines.”
In addition to conducting more frequent sanitizing of restrooms and high-touch points such as water filling stations, dumping stations and surfaces in the campground store and offices, Ososkie said the campground has added touchless sink faucets in all restrooms, as well as hand sanitizing stations at buildings. They have also added signage with health and safety reminders.
The implementation of social distancing guidelines “could result in limiting the number of guests permitted in the campground stores or at check-in at one time,” Ososkie said, adding that mask use is also required while in the presence of staff or other guests.
There will be these senses of a new normal, at least for the season, but campers will continue to have access to many of the amenities, including the campground store, restrooms, creek fishing (with state license), lake fishing at Lake Glory (permit required, catch and release only), family recreation activities, takeout from the Nickle Plate Bar & Grill, and the Three Ponds Golf Course.
The game room at Lake Glory, as well as the playgrounds and shuttle services at both facilities will not be operational.
“These are unprecedented times, so we understand it is important to be flexible with reservations. We want our guests to feel comfortable visiting us and look forward to having them back for many years to come,” Ososkie said.
“I’m looking forward to a great season,” Zimmerman said. And despite the fears and discouragement of so many people who feel the pandemic has changed their lives forever and things will never be the same, Zimmerman is happy to share her little piece of paradise at Gray Squirrel with those who want to escape from the stress and uncertainty. “Up here in the woods, we’re not nearly as affected,” she said.