A couple of churches in the Valley will be hosting fall vendors events Nov. 21, providing plenty of food and shopping for those looking to get out of the house, and maybe even get started early on some Christmas shopping.
An indoor craft show at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane (intersection of Routes 147 and 45), will feature a variety of hand-crafted items and a food stand from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is free.
According to event coordinator Lori Klinger, the show has been held for about six years and raises money for a camp in Big Lake, Alaska. Every two years, a team from Crossroads goes to the camp and completes various projects. So far, eight team-trips have been coordinated. The next trip, Klinger said, is scheduled for July; 32 people are slated to go, with plans to host a VBS at a local church near the camp, and to complete renovation projects at the camp.
Thirty to 35 vendors are scheduled to be at the show; Klinger said the available spots filled up early this week.
“We had a very good response,” she said, adding that she received notes from participating vendors who were very appreciative of the opportunity since so many other craft shows have been canceled this year due to COVID shutdowns. She said crafters are coming from all over the Valley and beyond, as far as from Pottsville and Harrisburg.
Klinger said all vendors are crafters (no direct sales companies), and offerings include primitives, quilting, jewelry, holiday-decorated McCormick spice tins, handmade purses, American Girl doll dresses, Christmas signs and ornaments, and more.
The event will also include a food stand, with breakfast and lunch served all day. Items available for purchase include sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages, homemade soups, a variety of baked goods, and soda, water and coffee.
Vendor spaces are set up to encourage social distancing, and signs will be posted as reminders for distancing and mask-wearing. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available.
A Fall Bash event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outdoors at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church, 1281 Paxton St.
According to church secretary Amanda Moyer, the church held a Fall Bash last year, but it was indoors. This year, due to COVID precautions, they will be holding it outside in a newly-constructed picnic pavilion on their property. Masks are encouraged while on church property.
Moyer said approximately eight crafters and vendors will be participating, including consultants, seasonal crafters, and flea market vendors.
There will also be games for kids.
A food stand will also be on hand, and will include items such as hot dogs and soup for sale.
Proceeds will benefit the church’s youth outreach program, and Moyer encourages people to come out.
“This is our first try at this outdoor event,” she said. “Come and help make it a success.”
Klinger said she is happy to be able to offer the event at Crossroads, especially this year.
“I know a lot of people are looking to get out of their houses,” she said, adding, that if you’re looking to start your Christmas shopping a little early, it’s a great one-stop shop for ideas, gifts and special, customized orders.
“But even if you don’t buy anything,” she said, she encourages visitors to simply “come and eat lunch.”