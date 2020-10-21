Area individuals and organizations will be decorating their cars and stocking plenty of candy to participate in local trunk-or-treat events. Pack up your kids and head to one of these for fun, safe trick-or-treating, all free.
SATURDAY, OCT 24
– Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2 – 4 p.m.
968 Renns Road, Sunbury
A Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat will be offered in an effort to create the safest pandemic social distancing event. Let the kids dress up in their Halloween costumes and drive along for candy and fun.
“We will be following Covid safety procedures and ask that you remain in your car throughout the drive-thru trunk or treat,” as stated on the church’s Facebook page.
More info: “Mt Pleasant UMC” on Facebook or 570-286-7036
– Port Ann Wesleyan Church, 5 p.m.
2856 Troxelville Road, Middleburg
Expect decorated trunks with treats ready to be handed out in the church’s parking lot, but be sure to also allow time for the petting zoo, horse rides, hayride and pumpkin painting.
Free soup, hot dogs and desserts will be available while supplies last, and music will play throughout the event. Videos of Bible sketches will be shown indoors or out, depending on the weather.
“It’s a safe, family-friendly event,” said Robin Kratzer, children’s director at the church. “It provides an alternative to some of the things that are out there at Halloween.”
More info: www.pawchurch.com or 570-600-3693
FRIDAY, OCT 30
– MACC Trunk or Treat, Middlecreek Area Community Center, 6 – 9 p.m.
67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs
Various organizations, community members and public officials, like Snyder County Children and Youth Services and Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman, will decorate their cars for the MACC’s annual trunk or treat.
Dress the kids in their favorite costumes and head to the MACC’s parking lot, where there’s enough room to spread out for social distancing. Anyone wishing to participate in handing out treats from their car trunk can contact the center ahead of time or even just show up the day of the event.
“We have plenty of space outside. We won’t have to turn any trunks away,” said Ange Keiser, program director. “The more trunks and the more stops, it’s more fun for the kids who come.”
Light refreshments will be available inside the community center.
“People enjoy coming to our events,” Keiser said. “We put a lot of focus on doing things for the community at large, people of all ages. We try to make everything fun for those in attendance.”
More info: “Middlecreek Area Community Center” on Facebook, or 570-658-2276
SATURDAY, OCT 31
– St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 4 – 6 p.m.
1473 Urban Road, Herndon
As in past years, volunteers will park around the perimeter of the church parking lot to allow children in costume to go from trunk to trunk for a treat, said Jenny Snyder, church council president. The only thing missing from previous years’ trunk or treats will be the hayride, nixed due to social distancing concerns.
Free hot dogs and beverages will be available while supplies last.
The church hosts trunk-or-treating as an outreach service to the community.
“Trick-or-treating in the country is a little different than in town,” Snyder said, explaining that parents typically need to drive kids from house to house, and the little ones need to get out of the car and adjust costumes at each stop. “This makes it very safe and easy. Park your car once and make a loop of the perimeter of the parking lot. All are welcome.”
More info: “St. Paul’s UCC, Urban” on Facebook or 570-758-1860
– Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 6 – 8 p.m.
279 Market Street, Mifflinburg
Most trick-or-treaters arrive on foot to stroll past the line of cars parked along the edge of the church parking lot, said Mary Ann Williard, director of Christian education at the church. Children enjoy seeing the ways the trunks are decorated as they go from car to car accepting candy and occasional gifts like church-themed pencils or coloring pages.
“We as a church like to be involved with the community, and we like to give away things,” Williard said. “We know the kids really like Halloween, and we like to be there with them.”
More info: www.mifflinburgumc.weebly.com or 570-966-2746
– Snyder County Children and Youth Services, 6 – 8 p.m.
Snyder County East Services at 713 Bridge Street, Selinsgrove
Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treating is what Snyder County Children and Youth Services decided on for a safer, more socially distanced alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Participating organizations, so far, include DH&L Ambulance and Fire Company, Children and Youth Services, Snyder County Coalition for Kids and Boy Scouts of America Troop 419. Other organizations wishing to participate are welcome to call Lori Weir, social service aide, at 570-374-4570.
Families can drive through the parking lot for children to receive their goodies, and a fire truck and ambulance will be lit up for kids to see. Children and Youth hopes children will enjoy the trunk-or-treat event.
“We thought it was a safe alternative for kids,” Weir said. “We were afraid they weren’t going to have trick-or-treating. We’re just looking for them to have a fun time.”
More info: Lori Weir at 570-374-4570
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com