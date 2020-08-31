Ralph and Jean Noble vividly remember the events that led to them meeting for the first time more than 75 years ago.
Jean was in her first year at Susquehanna University in 1943, and Ralph was stationed at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio, as a member of the United States Army Air Corps.
Ralph and a friend had a free weekend and decided to trek seven-and-a-half hours to Selinsgrove, where Ralph’s friend planned to meet a female companion.
“I remember her running down the hall saying, ‘Who’s available!? I’ve got a date. A man’s coming over, and he’s bringing his friend,’” Jean Noble, 95, recalled.
The exact details of all of the events that evening have been lost to time, but the couple does recall driving around Northumberland County.
“There’s a beautiful lookout over Sunbury, up on a mountain,” Ralph Noble, 95, said. “You can look over and see this beautiful area of the Susquehanna River and Sunbury itself. We really just sat there and talked.”
By the end of that first date, the two knew it wouldn’t be their last. The first date just between the two of them was at The Edison Restaurant at Sunbury’s Hotel Edison. They’ve visited the restaurant countless times since and have sat at the same table they did 77 years ago.
After several dates, Ralph proposed to Jean.
“I said, ‘You must be kidding,’” Jean Noble said with a laugh.
Preoccupied with school at the time, Jean Noble politely declined, but that didn’t stop the two from getting to know each other better.
Ralph continued to drive the seven-and-a-half hours from Ohio to Pennsylvania when given the opportunity, and the pair composed countless letters to each other in the meantime.
“We did a lot of letter writing; everybody did back then,” Jean Noble said. “Every day when I would come home from work or something, my mother would have a letter sitting right there on the table as I came in the door, and I would see it was from Ralph. We started writing every day. Not long letters, just what we were doing, to get to know each other.”
Jean accepted Ralph’s marriage proposal during the spring of 1945, and the couple married on Sept. 8, 1945, in Merchantville, New Jersey. This year marks their 75th anniversary. The couple’s two children, Nancy DeGuire and Stephen Noble planned to honor the achievement with a luncheon-style anniversary celebration at the Lewisburg Hotel. However, with the coronavirus still ever-present, they sadly decided against pursuing the option.
“The coronavirus pandemic has upended so many plans, and it’s a shame because you only have one 75th wedding anniversary, and not many people make it that long,” said DeGuire, who lives in Evergreen, Colorado. “We’re doing the best we can with the situation.”
Instead, Ralph and Jean Noble will celebrate their milestone with immediate members of their family next Tuesday. Although it’s not the idea Nancy and Stephen had in mind when planning the event, they’ll still find a way to make it just as special.
“We’re just going to have a small gathering of six,” DeGuire, 68, said. “We’re going to try to find someplace maybe with an outdoor patio… We’re not sure yet. We’re going to wait until we get there and see what the weather’s like and all of that. I’m going to have a flower arrangement delivered to the house that looks like my mother’s bouquet did all those years ago. It’ll be a celebration with family.”
Throughout their 75 years together, Ralph and Jean Noble also lived in Michigan, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., before permanently relocating back to Central Pennsylvania. They moved into their current Lewisburg home in 1986 after both were retired.
In addition to their two children, they have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There’s no magic formula that will create 75 years of marriage, but there are some basic foundations that can help.
“We never thought of anything else but loving each other and being together,” Ralph Noble said. “In other words, we never thought about the alternative of let’s suppose this doesn’t work. That never came into my mind. I think commitment is probably one of the biggest things.”
Jean Noble, in her opinion, shared what’s worked.
“It was also cooperation,” she said. “When there was a problem, we’d talk it out. One of us would give that time, and the other one would give another time. It was just cooperation. We understood each other.”
Cooperation, understanding and communication have led to nearly eight decades of marriage for Ralph and Jean Noble. Together, they’ve shared laughter and tears, and they’ve created countless lasting memories. Next Tuesday, they’ll create another when they, along with members of their family, recognize and celebrate 75 years of marriage.
“It got better every year,” Ralph Noble said.
Jean Noble agreed.