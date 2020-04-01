Looking for some good streaming or online entertainment suggestions to help while away the long days of the coronavirus shutdown? Who better to ask than the local people who typically spend their time entertaining us? Read on for possibilities you might not have considered.
- Marilyn Paul, president of Susquehanna Art Society
“For general inspiration and information about the art world, I enjoy ‘My Modern Met’ at mymodernmet.com. Their motto is ‘Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.’ It is always an inspiring place to explore.
“I also enjoy following local artists online, especially these members of the Susquehanna Art Society: Lina Ferrara, Sandy O’Connor and Simonne Roy. Lina’s blog is online at lina-ferrara.com/blog, and she posts live painting instructions on Facebook at facebook.com/LinaFerraraArt. Lina writes about her painting adventures in a warm and enlightening way in her blog and newsletter. She shares her lovely oil paintings explaining her process. Her painting instruction videos are new and I’m excited to follow along.
“Sandy completed an artist’s residency at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in September 2019. Her blog ‘The Tipping Point: An Artist’s Perspective on Climate Change on the Outer Cape,’ can be followed at sandyoconnorartist.com/blog. She is completing beautiful watercolor paintings based on her experiences and observations. It is a timely reflection on nature written with wit and purpose. Simonne shares her plein air and still life painting adventures in France and Pennsylvania at simonneroy.com/blog. She is always upbeat and interesting and her textured and colorful paintings are a must-see.”
- Van Wagner, musician and environmental science teacher at Lewisburg Area High School
“I’ve been hiking more than ever. I do a few miles in the woods on Montour ridge each day. Found a pitch pine yesterday, some shortleaf pines last week (they’re pretty rare), and some amazing fossils on the game lands on Bald Top.”
- Travis Fisher, owner of Fisher Promotions, of Northumberland
Fisher had been working on the Dirty Looks show scheduled for Saturday, March 21st. Due to the shutdown, it will probably be rescheduled for the fall of 2020.
“I have a lot of DVDs/videos from all my shows,” he said. “I have always wanted to go back and label them, song by song, and then share some of my favorites over the past 11 years on my Facebook page. Shows from Firehouse, Slaughter, Buckcherry, Queensryche, Faster Pussycat, Night Ranger, Lynch Mob and of course, KIX! I really can’t wait to share with people on Facebook.
“Music for all of us is a great escape from anything going on in our lives. This time is no different. Use music and videos to take you away from reality. YouTube has tons of good videos of our favorite bands/musicians. Shows from ‘back in the day’ or even some current stuff. Go through and make a list of shows you may want to see after this situation subsides. Add to your list of songs on your phone.”
- Sara Kelley, member of Lewisburg Arts Council
“I am not well-versed in streaming (yet, although that may change the longer we’re at home), so right now we’re trying to watch everything we’ve DVR’ed recently. But I have been collecting online resources for myself and for the families I work with, so I'll be using a lot of those. Two that stand out from the arts perspective:
www.playbill.com/article/15-broadway-plays-and-musicals-you-can-watch-on-stage-from-home and https://adventuresinfamilyhood.com/20-virtual-field-trips-to-take-with-your-kids.html.
“I also heard an interview yesterday on WHYY’s Fresh Air that mentioned online/streaming performances by the Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra. I haven’t looked at those yet, but they sound like a great offering!”
- Joyce Hendricks, former chair of Selinsgrove’s Market Street Festival and member of Valley Players Community Theater and Friends of Gelnett Library
“‘Will and Grace’ make me laugh no matter what is happening. The Hallmark network airing Christmas movies now — cheesy, but great! But then Lifetime keeps my darker side entertained with their murder and mayhem selections. The paranormal programs are always good too — makes you feel better to NOT be where they are! They are all escapist fare.”
- Jove Graham, of Lewisburg, president of RiverStage Community Theater
“I know that BroadwayHD is an online service where you can watch tapings of live Broadway performances, which sounds very cool, though I have not actually done this.
“For fans of the theatre (especially anyone who has been part of a theatre group), the absolute funniest and ‘best TV show they have probably never heard of’ is ‘Slings and Arrows,’ a 2003-2006 Canadian show about all the behind-the-scenes hijinks of a Shakespeare company. There are only 18 episodes total, it is hilarious, and you can stream it through Amazon Prime or ‘AcornTV.’ The AV Club called it ‘one of TV’s greatest shows.’”
- Hope W. Kopf, of Northumberland, West African Drumming teacher and board member of the Friends of Joseph Priestley House
Kopf reminds us we can always sing for an audience of one.
“In the car, I have Sirus radio. If I’m not listening to BBD or NPR, I’m listening to old jazz and blues—the music I play for elders to sing to.”