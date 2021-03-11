Local restaurant owners are thrilled to be welcoming guests inside for St. Patrick’s Day, even with social distancing measures still in place. Anyone wanting to celebrate leprechauns, gold coins and the luck of the Irish will find plenty of options in the Susquehanna Valley.
Shenanigans on 8th Street, Shamokin
For the first time ever, Covered Bridge Brewhaus and The Northumberland County Council for the Arts announced Shenanigans on 8th Street, on Saturday, March 13, from noon to 10 p.m.
“It’s probably the biggest Irish celebration that Shamokin has ever seen,” said Jeanne Shaffer, director of the Shamokin Arts Center. “We have authentic Irish entertainment.”
The entertainment lineup includes:
12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Tir Na Nog Irish Dancers performing, alternating with the Original Irish Lass’s Bagpipers
4 – 6 p.m., Celtic Wood and Wires band playing traditional Irish music
6 -7 p.m., Keep Out Brass Band
7 - 10 p.m., Eighty6, classic rock band.
“It’s really going to be a great celebration of St. Paddy’s Day,” Shaffer said. “Whether you’re Irish or not, you’ll have a great time.”
Front Street Station, Northumberland
“We’re making a St. Patrick’s Day menu for March 12th through the 17th,” said Jay Seidel, owner of the Front Street Station.
Menu choices include corned beef & cabbage, bangers and mash, Irish fish & chips, shepard’s pie and Gaelic steak sautéed with onions, butter, Irish whiskey and cream.
“We’re always festive every St. Patrick’s Day,” Seidel said, noting their green décor and a full line of Irish beers that includes Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s and Magner’s Pear Cider.
This weekend’s evening entertainment starts Friday with the Fun-Size Comedy Showcase, from 8 to 10 p.m. The event features four comedians hosted by emcee Dick Knupp. Cover charge is $10, but a same-evening meal receipt receives half-off the admission.
“People can come and eat and have a few laughs and drinks and get their mind off of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Seidel said.
On Saturday, join in the 80’s/90’s Jam with DJ Howie Miller of the Midnite Jam Sound System, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and featuring “some seriously cool nostalgic music videos, commercials, movie clips and more.” Cover charge is $5.
“People can come and dress up as their favorite 80’s artist,” Seidel said. “Dance to the 80’s music and have a good time.”
McGuigan’s Public House, Sunbury
With a name like McGuigan’s, it’s an easy bet that all things Irish will be celebrated all day long, but first, stop in this Saturday to hear the Ann Kerstetter Band, from 8 to 10 p.m. No cover charge.
St. Patrick’s Day starts at the top o’ the mornin’ with radio host Frank Lewis of Hanna 92.3, 97.5 and 106.1 FM broadcasting live from 6 to 10 a.m.
“Frank loves corned beef and cabbage, and Guinness,” said Laurie Johnson, owner of McGuigan’s, explaining that Hanna Radio has started a series featuring local venues on holidays. “Which I think is absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I’m very thankful.”
McGuigan’s will serve traditional Irish food all day, starting with breakfast at 7 a.m. and continuing with corned beef and cabbage and other traditional Irish dishes and topped off with Irish Car Bomb Cupcakes, with stout in the cake, Bailey’s Irish Cream in the icing and Jameson Irish Whiskey in the chocolate ganache.
“Boy, are they ever good,” Johnson said.
Irish music will fill the air throughout the day, provided by Sunbury singer Jim McClincy, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and three-piece band Check 1 Two, at 6 p.m. Irish beers on tap include Guinness and Killian’s.
With pandemic restrictions being eased, McGuigan’s is open for indoor dining and takeout and will also have dining available outside for St. Patrick’s Day.
“Hopefully people come out and enjoy it this year because we couldn’t enjoy it last year,” Johnson said.
Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville
“We have a wonderful, traditional Irish American dinner planned,” said Jace Rovenolt, general manager at Old Forge Brewing Company.
Dine inside or, weather permitting, outside on St. Patrick’s Day, or pick up your dinner between 5 and 6 p.m. and enjoy it at home.
Each dinner features corned beef and cabbage with colcannon potatoes, pan-fried potato pancakes with sour cream, house-made traditional Irish soda bread, and white chocolate Bailey’s cheesecake with Jameson ganache swirls and caramel sauce.
“We have some delicious stouts on tap right now,” Rovenolt said. “Come get your growler filled or enjoy pints in-house.”
Dinners must be ordered and paid by this Saturday. Call 570-275-8151 or stop by in person.
The Venue at Liberty Valley, Danville
Back by popular demand, The Venue at Liberty Valley will host an Irish Afternoon Tea on March 21, from noon to 2 p.m. Similar to previous teas The Venue has hosted, this one comes with a St. Patrick’s Day twist, with food provided by Catering For You.
It features Dublin Coddle Soup, mini Shepherd’s pie, honey-baked ham with Irish cheddar on brown bread, chicken and bacon Boxty dumpling and a variety of breads and desserts.
Two seating times are available, at noon and at 2 p.m. Tea-to-Go is an option, as well. Reservations are required and can be made at 570-284-2182 or sales@venuelibertyvalley.com.
Knack Creative Studio, Danville
Knack Creative Studio is hosting a Kid’s Workshop - St. Patrick’s Day Slime on Monday, March 15, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.
“St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner,” their Facebook events notice said. “To celebrate, we’re making St. Patrick’s Day themed slime.”
Each child will make and bring home two batches of slime, complete with a selection of glitter, sequins, mix-ins, and colors to choose from.
With pandemic safety in mind, spaces and supplies will be sanitized prior to the workshop, and masks are required for anyone over the age of 2. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is $16 at www.knackcreativestudio.com.
Selin’s Grove Brewing Co., Selinsgrove
The Selin’s Grove Brewing Company will resume Wednesday Food Trucks, from 4 to 8 p.m. On St. Patrick’s Day, guests can enjoy the Real Taste Food Truck with a St. Paddy’s menu. Thursday through Saturday, call for a dine-in reservation.
Isle of Que Brewing Company, Selinsgrove
Civil Fly will perform Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Que Brew. No cover charge.
The group consists of Ian Kerstetter, vocals and percussion; Luke Shellenberger, guitar; and Joe Swope, vocals and percussion.
Kerstetter said the band’s name “comes from an homage to the three full electric bands we come from: Tonewall Jackson, Bird Law and Kinsey.” Civil Fly’s logo features a skeleton soldier holding a Civil Fly banner and riding a gigantic fly.
Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg
Longing for the fun, pub trivia nights of pre-pandemic days? The Rusty Rail will kick off their Weekly Trivia Wednesdays with Jon Mackey’s Quizzo on St. Patrick’s Day at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re going to have select pitchers of beer on special, and our appetizer menu will be 25 percent off,” said Kamil Kaniowski, front-of-house manager at the Rusty Rail.
He added that Rusty Rail offers unique beer flavors that cannot be found elsewhere, including these gems: Fool’s Gold Imperial Peanut Butter Hefeweizen, Imperial Honey Almond Ale, Golden Stout with White Chocolate & Macadamia, and Caramel Peanut Imperial Brown Ale.
Watson Inn, Watsontown
Watson Inn is looking forward to hosting its Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party, from 3 to 9 p.m., with traditional Irish beef and Guinness stew, shepherd’s pie, corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, corned beef Reubens and more.
“In my opinion, everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Pam Showers, general manager at Watson Inn. “It’s probably one of our most favorite holidays here. We’re all geared up for it.”
Watson Inn staff will be wearing green T-shirts, the bar boasts themed decorations, and touches of green can be found everywhere.
Enjoy the Sham-Rock-and-Roll with live music provided by Ricky and Harv, from 5 to 7 p.m. Drink specials include “boozy Shamrock shakes” with Irish whiskey. Guests are welcome to dine in or order food for takeout.
“It’s just fun,” Showers said, noting that reservations were already being made and urging people to support local businesses. “It’s a great atmosphere for the whole family.”
Matty’s Sporthouse Grill, Lewisburg
For the month of March, Matty’s Sporthouse Grill is offering a tasty, alcoholic shake made with Jameson Irish Whiskey.
“It’s been going over really well so far,” said Wanda Shively, assistant manager.
Jackass Brewing Company, Lewisburg
With a new brew and a special menu, Jackass Brewing Company is ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style.
The brewery will release their Kizma Dry Irish Stout and will offer fun Irish foods like bangers and mash, a Reuben slider, Leprechaun Chow (a bar snack), macaroni and cheese with smoked bacon and Brussels sprouts, and fish & chips tacos.
“It’s going to be wonderful,” said Larry Winans, co-owner of Jackass Brewing Company.
For entertainment, they’ll also be livestreaming the Dropkick Murphys, a Celtic punk band from Boston, on a big screen
Bull Run Tap House, Lewisburg
What Bull Run Tap House owner Braden Klinger would really like to do for St. Patrick’s Day is sponsor a hunt using leprechauns to drive the snakes out of Lewisburg, ala good St. Patrick himself. Alas, until he can find enough leprechauns to agree to that adventure, he’s offering a menu of traditional Irish fare.
Guinness-battered fish and chips, Shepherd’s pie, bangers and mashed potatoes and corned beef and cabbage will be offered along with “adult libations.”
“Hopefully people will find the Irish menu that we have to be as close to traditional, authentic Irish fare as possible,” Klinger said. “And they can partake of some traditional Irish cocktails.”
Try the Fuzzy Leprechaun, Shamrock Juice, Irish Car Bomb or a shot of Mini Gunney.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com