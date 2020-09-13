Harold Lerch admits his abridged versions of the Bible omit some of the "boring stuff" in the book. He also strongly believes he would rather have believers read 400 pages of his abridged and translated volumes than nothing because of the daunting nature of the book.
"When a reader invests a year to review the entire Bible, how much do they retain," Lerch wondered. "Perhaps it would be helpful to read a much shorter text and retain more in memory."
Lerch, of Kreamer, has spent part of his retirement using free software to translate books into other languages for people to read. He has done 40 versions of the Bible, most recently in Tamil, an Indian/Asian dialect, that he makes available free of charge on Google Books.
Lerch has 383 books available through Google in 47 different languages. He specializes in the Bible, creating a version he says is easier to read, at about 400 pages as opposed to 1,000 for most versions.
"This project is an abridged version of the Bible and removes some of the repetitiveness, some of the less important areas are summarized or abbreviated quite a bit," he said. "This is not to take to the place of the Bible. It's a Bible storybook for grown-ups.
"My goal is to get the word of God to as many people as possible."
Growing up, Lerch said he was very active in the church. His father was part of a traveling quartet and did ministry teachings on the road. His mother taught everything from Sunday school to junior church and vacation bible school. "I was her test dummy," Lerch said.
Clearly, the messages wore off. From February 2018 until the end of August, there have been more than 600,000 downloads of his free books including nearly 273,000 in Portuguese and 201,000 in Spanish.
Lerch said the project offers him a chance to fulfill "three missions that are near to my heart." Lerch said the translated Bibles — available in everything from Spanish to Vietnamese to others — spread the message to non-believers, "reinforce" the truth behind the creation account and Noahic flood story and to provide the content at no-cost.
A large part of the translation process is quite easy, he said, starting with an English master copy of the text. Using free Microsoft technology, he is able to translate the text into the foreign language Lerch is creating the publication for.
That is the easy part.
"That does 95 percent of the work," the retired engineer said. "The other five percent is hard."
Then he goes back through the translation, line by line, word by word, checking the words that don't translate. Lerch's name doesn't translate in some languages, so in many Asian languages his books are published by "Harald Lark."
"When a word doesn't look right, I try to find a synonym that will translate," he said. "I go through the book meticulously to assure that every word is translated. Still, other words, such as names like Google, will not translate and are left with the Romanized spelling."
Lerch, 70, said the response to his books has been positive over the past two decades and most of his books have four-star reviews on Google Books, he said.
More information on his projects, including downloads, is available at https://word2world.com. Free views and downloads are also available on Google Books.