Valley man spreads hope, joy through music

Over a six-month span of young Ella Miller’s life, she endured 36 surgeries and 49 blood transfusions. Musician Woody Wolfe provided the inspiration for her and her family to pull through it all.
“I was the parent of a sick little girl who was literally dying, and that goofy guy playing kid songs and songs from kid movies meant much more than any millionaire rockstar,” said Dave Miller, Ella’s father. “For no money, he tries to help strangers he never met. He truly tries to make the world a better place than the way he found it.”
For 39 years, Wolfe has played all types of music in children’s hospitals around the country, developing a ministry focused on giving hope to families and young people in the midst of chaos and confusion.
“I tell people that I am not a music therapist, but that to me, all music is therapeutic,” said Wolfe. “In the middle of a crazy, life-threatening situation, the goal is to let the kid be a kid — there is nothing like a silly song and how it can, even for a brief moment, take these kids away from their crisis and instead find some happiness and joy.”
Wolfe received his first guitar on the birthday after the Beatles first played on the Ed Sullivan Show, but his music ministry didn’t start until a moment while manning one of Geisinger’s first LifeFlight runs in 1981.
“A few weeks into the program, we took a 17-year-old young man on kind of a make-a-wish ride. It was just the pilot, the young man and myself, and he shared how great this was — that the hospital can get pretty boring,” Wolfe remembered. “I opened my mouth and mentioned that I played music, and afterward I had to keep a promise I made on that flight.”
Wolfe left Geisinger in 1992 and began full-time ministry of playing weekly at children’s hospitals in Philadelphia, Hershey and Geisinger – a career that has since spanned numerous decades and performances in all but four states until the recent coronavirus quarantine has changed hospital visitation policies.
Until he can return to in-person appearances at hospitals, Wolfe has started a Facebook ministry, hoping to still inspire families to endure dark times through the therapy of music.
“Through my daily Facebook Live performances, families that I have played for in the past are finding their way to my sessions,” he said, including a girl he once played to in the Phoenix Children’s Hospital who is now a NICU nurse in Dayton, Ohio.
“Another girl who I sang to through a rough time — battling a disease that took her brother’s life — reached out to me recently and now sits and listens to my Facebook performances with her daughters,” he said. “I have made my absolute best friends in the most horrible situations, and I feel incredibly grateful for being able to do this over the years.”
Wolfe has added programming for adults with aphasia and has played in countless summer camps, asthma camps and other places where people need his encouraging songs.
“They are not just an audience for me — they are my friends and I am trying to help them through something really challenging,” he said, adding that our current period of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus may best be approached through some of the lessons he learned from patients he has met.
“We are still surrounded by so many blessings, if we take the time to look,” he said. “I had this one kid tell me that he finally understood why he had cancer – that if he hadn’t had cancer he wouldn’t have met me. If he hadn’t had cancer, he wouldn’t have met all the friends he did at camp — and all the new friends he met at the hospital.
“I told him that while I still didn’t think that was a good enough reason for a kid to deal with cancer, but that he did teach me something valuable. That even in our worst days, there are blessings to be found. In these days, it may be assisting a neighbor who can’t go out by leaving something on their front step or face-timing the people we care about and checking up on them. Love our neighbors, be kind and look for the blessings.”