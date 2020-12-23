Think a toy drum can inspire a successful drumming career? Just look at Jeremy Hummel, whose first rat-a-tat was played on his cousin’s brand new birthday gift when Hummel was a 9-year-old.
A co-founding member of platinum-selling rock group Breaking Benjamin and musical director of the eight-piece horn band Into The Spin, Hummel has performed for 30 years and taught drum lessons for more than 20. With pandemic social distancing restrictions, he has taken his classes online, although that’s not necessarily something new for him.
“I had been teaching online before the pandemic,” Hummel said. “I had some regular students I met throughout the country. It was also a fantastic option when there was inclement weather. The student and I would sit in the comfort of our own home and not have to leave.”
That feature also appeals to busy parents who can perhaps run one child to sports practice or prepare dinner while the other is doing online drum lessons.
“Time is a factor for everyone,” Hummel said. “Cutting down on transportation time can be huge.”
Hummel’s students range from ages 10 through 60s. He teaches on free platforms — FaceTime, Skype and Zoom — whichever is most accessible for the student.
“I encourage anyone remotely interested to give it a try,” Hummel said. “Once someone has a lesson, they realize the technology isn’t intimidating at all.”
For all his finesse in performing with the sticks, Hummel has found teaching to be one of his most rewarding activities. He just finished his tenth year as an instructor with the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band drumline.
“This not only includes teaching the actual marching music to snares, quads, bass drums, and cymbals, but also teaching the students fundamentals like stick holding, posture, counting, rudiments, marching, etc.,” said Ed Smith, music teacher at Selinsgrove Area High School.
Smith is glad to have Hummel’s influence on the school’s drummers.
“Jeremy has brought a great sense of pride to the percussion section,” he said. “The students respect Jeremy and look forward to working with him in sectionals. I know their time will be well spent and rarely have to give them a second look after working with Jeremy.”
“One of my drumming passions is helping people with their technique,” Hummel said. “I coach students to let the stick do the work and play with as much ease as possible.”
Before the pandemic, he ran a series of successful group classes called RPM (Reading & Rudiments - Precision - Maintenance) that were especially helpful for drummers participating in marching band, grades nine through 12.
“I also ran classes for students in grades five through eight who were just starting out, or simply wanted some help with school band,” Hummel said. “These will now be held through Zoom starting at the end of January. The beauty of these classes is that the only equipment needed is pair of sticks and a practice pad.”
Elliot Muller, of Selinsgrove, has found online lessons to be a good fit.
“Taking lessons online has been easier than one would think,” he said. “It’s been nice to be able to have lessons from my home that feel like I’m still in-person. It’s also been nice having a lesson each week acting as a consistent thing during the pandemic.”
“As a parent, it's always a challenge to find a teacher who will challenge and engage your child,” said Elliot’s father, Jay Muller, director of Re-Creation. “Knowing how to play isn’t enough. We have been ridiculously pleased with Jeremy’s approach! He’s fun, but keeps on task. Elliot is growing quickly under such a proficient hand. Plus, how often do you get to have a bona fide commercial rock star to teach your kid? Jeremy is fantastic.”
Surprisingly, online lessons can make some aspects of learning to drum easier.
“One of the huge benefits of online lessons is that I have four different camera angles,” Hummel said. “I can zoom in on whichever I need at the time. In this way, the student is getting an even better perspective than if we were in the same room.
“For example, I have a close-up camera on my feet to demonstrate a particular pattern or technique. In a ‘same room’ lesson, the student would literally have to kneel down to see what was going on. There is also a wide lens front view, an overhead shot and a side view.”
That’s something student Dominic Santer, of Selinsgrove, appreciates.
“I like the online lessons because it gives me a chance to still play even though everyone has to stay away from each other,” he said. “I like how there are different camera angles so I can see how to play the music we are working on or something that is new.”
As a parent, Jessica Santer, Dominic’s mother, said the convenience of having lessons in her home is “a win-win.”
“Virtual lessons give my son, Dominic, a chance to continue having music in his routine,” she said. “Jeremy has been a positive role model for a couple of years, and keeping that sense of normalcy each week is absolutely welcomed.”
Carrie Lebo, of Carlisle, said her son has taken lessons with Hummel for three years and “loved every minute” of it.
“Jeremy very quickly developed a rapport with JJ and figured out the style of coaching he needed to develop his skills as a drummer, becoming a trusted mentor as well as incredibly talented teacher,” Lebo said. “COVID-19 forced a transition to lessons via FaceTime, which went flawlessly due to Jeremy’s creativity and strong relationship with JJ.”
“Even though we are meeting virtually, I still interact with all of my students through conversation and humor as though we are in the same room,” Hummel said. “I want there to be as little disconnect as possible.”
Whether online or in-person, Hummel seems to have found a way to share his enthusiasm for drumming.
“Jeremy has an innate talent to know how to communicate with all people, young and old – beginners or professionals,” Smith said. “He is very patient and kind, while motivating his students to improve at their individual pace. Selinsgrove is very fortunate to have someone of his talent level and experience in our backyard. He is the best!”
Lessons or gift cards for lessons are easy to obtain. Hummel can be contacted at 570-898-0800, jeremyhummel@hotmail.com, or by visiting www.jeremyhummel.com. Also check out his YouTube channel, DrumTipTV.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com