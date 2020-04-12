On Dec. 18, Ann Keeler Evans guided her Toyota Sienna onto Interstate 80 at mile marker 210, headed west on a cloud, uneventful day.
Seven miles later, she was in the midst of whiteout conditions with three inches of snow on the ground as she and a line of vehicles moved along at a cautious 30 miles per hour — a group that was soon mangled into one of the worst multi-vehicle accidents the Valley has experienced.
“I don’t remember how I came to be facing downhill in a cavern of three tractor-trailers,” she said. “I had to have been hit at least four times during the whole thing. If the truck coming up the hill hadn’t managed to stop, I would have been dead. As it was, I wound up under his wheel well.”
She awoke to find her airbags deployed, her hands still clenched on the steering wheel and her windshield cracked, but thankfully not completely shattered.
“A trucker came along and asked if I was OK. I told him I couldn’t open my door. He had to pull hard, but got it open from the outside, and I got out,” she said. “I was thinking at that point how I was miraculously OK, but what I was – like everyone else – was completely in shock.”
Keeler Evans strained muscles in her neck and back from her tight grip on the steering wheel throughout the accident, but it took her quite a big longer to realize the most impactful side effect of the crash — brain trauma that forced her to take a break from her ministerial duties at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley (UUCSV).
“It took a good month to understand how much brain trauma I had,” she said. “Normally, I may momentarily struggle to find the right word in a conversation, but with that, there were words that completely dropped out. I lost concepts.”
She was receiving craniosacral therapy from Michelle Wert when Keeler Evans asked her if she was hurting her brain by trying to push forward without a break.
“She said that I may not be hurting my brain, but I was hurting the recovery,” she said. “It was a hard concept … I hadn’t hit my head in the accident, but my brain jostled in my skull enough to cause issues. It took some time to see the fullness of what the problems were.”
Thanks to support from everyone at UUCSV, Keeler Evans took the time she needed to recover.
“For nearly two months, I slept 15 to 18 hours a day. With that type of trauma, you can’t watch movies, you can’t be on the computer. I read and mostly slept,” she said. “It was a healing sleep — not just taking a nap. It was what my brain needed to recover.”
She emerged from the experience into another disaster — helping UUCSV navigate the uncertainties of a COVID-19 pandemic.
“They did astonishing work while I was gone,” said Keeler Evans. “Everything changed with COVID-19, and they had to pull it all together, like figuring out how to do Zoom services, which is not easy. They were focused on this massive issue and yet generous with me as I took the time I needed. I am so grateful to the board and the congregation.”
According to Clare Sammells, president of UUCSV’s board, the congregation has a very strong, supportive lay leadership which helped them respond to both Keeler Evans’ situation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When she was on leave, we really protected her because she was recovering. We are happy to have her back and glad that she has a full recovery,” Sammells said. “When COVID-19 forced us to suspend in-person services, we moved everything online. We had a tech team, but it was a bit of a challenge to make sure everyone has access and that people have the support they need to log in and handle a new technology for them like Zoom meetings.”
The response of everyday people in extraordinary situations is something Keeler Evans appreciated through the Dec. 18 pileup and is a pattern she sees again in the battle against coronavirus concerns.
“The truckers were astonishing — kind and generous in the midst of this chaos — as were the emergency responders and network of people who handled that horrible situation along route 80,” she said. “And now with COVID-19, the medical teams, the chaplains, they are the people holding up our society — almost like they are deployed in a war. Our EMT at the accident walked into horrible things, and now they, as a group, are walking into horrible things again.
“They are on the front lines, and we need to be grateful and as supportive as possible to let them know they are being seen for what they are doing, because what they are doing is extraordinary and beyond human.”
She also shared appreciation for those who are heeding advice to stay home and help slow the curve of the virus.
“That is also important work … we need to slow it down within the greater public,” she said. “It is not about our deprivation, although it may seem that way, but instead trying to make a real difference for others while protecting the most vulnerable among us.”
The vulnerable, she added, aren’t just those who are medically at risk, but also those who are financially struggling and even those left behind by racial disparities.
“There are times in these sorts of crisis situations where it is obvious that we don’t always care equally for all people,” she said. “As people of faith, we must demand that happens. The day of the pileup, there were no politics or divides — just people genuinely asking if you were OK. We looked at each other and we saw each other for who we were and nothing more. That is where we need to be today.”
Keeler Evans also admits that her experience in the Dec. 18 tragedy has helped bring her clarity about the importance of concussions and head trauma.
“If a kid has a concussion in a sport, people are quick to brush it off as ‘just a concussion.’ No, it is brain trauma,” she said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to get everything back from my experience, and we need to take concussions seriously across the board.
“When you look at what happens to football players, boxers, hockey players — I know a young lady who is a soccer player who had 10 of these already. It is time to change the rules of the game.”