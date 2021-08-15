In the fall of 2020, Rich Price felt God lay on his heart the idea of organizing a community tent revival in Sunbury.
“I prayed about it. I spent some time talking back and forth with Him,” said Price. “I told God that I don’t know how to organize and pull off such an event, but he replied: ‘I do.’”
Armed with a vision inspired by Exodus 33:9 involving Moses worshipping in a tent and a vision to cross denominational lines, Price worked with the Sunbury Community Prayer Room (CPR) to hold a pastors luncheon and gain support for a combined church effort.
“It was an opportunity to share the vision the Lord gave, and challenge those in attendance to get involved in a program that concentrated on preaching the gospel in the hopes that people are reached for Christ,” he said. “The response has been amazing.”
The tent revival, advertised throughout the community with signs to “Come to the Tent,” will be held Aug. 19-21 at 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury, right behind the city’s ice-skating rink.
“Any time the church comes together, drops congregational names and parameters and glorifies God together, that has the potential to be really powerful and a great witness for our community,” said Rich Earl, an organizer and pastor who will share during the evening worship services. “It will be an atmosphere where we all come together without labels, to sing God’s praises, worship Him publicly and hopefully reach those who may not already know Him or be inclined to attend a traditional church setting.”
Bradley Gray, pastor at Stonington Baptist Church, agreed.
“The whole concept harkens back to a simpler time. It reminds me of the Billy Graham crusades where you can come and hear the Bible preached,” he said. “We pray that people from the community can witness the power that comes from prayer as a network of churches united. He can answer such a call in righteous ways, especially as so many struggle after a year of uncertainty and anxiety and need something to fill that void.”
The programming will begin at 7 p.m. each evening at the tent, with more than 500 chairs to be set up and plenty of open-air space for people to come as they are.
“This is an outdoor event, we’re not cooped up in some little room, there is plenty of space for this to grow, for people of all backgrounds to come together,” said Price. “This event has been bathed in prayer – by churches throughout the Valley praying for the revival to prayer at the site where the tent will be erected. We’re doing this out of obedience to Him.”
On Saturday, a special free youth-based program will be offered for those in sixth through 12th grade. Registration will run from 12:30 to 1 p.m., followed by a youth rally, organized games, team building, worship, food and fellowship. Among the activities planned include Archery Tag, Bubble Ball, Ultimate Frisbee, Gagaball and Nine Square in the Air.
“The online response has been very strong. We have hundreds of people connecting through our Facebook page, and that is driving people to the website,” said Earl, who will be preaching during the Thursday night program. “I’ll be talking about the difference between people who know God, and those who don’t. I’ll be sharing the message that God loves everybody, and those who don’t know Him can begin to know Him, and develop an awareness of what the barriers can be between an individual and God.”
Among the different denominations involved in the process, according to Price, are Presbyterians, Wesleyans, the Assembly of God, independents, Methodist and others.
“You don’t often hear of churches working together like this nowadays, which is unfortunate, because in the Bible, it was a common theme,” said Gray, who is scheduled to speak during the Friday night program. “In the evenings, you can expect some good singing and old-fashioned preaching. I am told by some I am an old soul. I really don’t know what that means, and I wouldn’t say there is a lot of flair to me, but I do know without a doubt that the Bible is true, and God can use each of us to convey that truth to the community.”
For more information about the event, visit ReachingTheValley.net or visit the “Reaching the Valley” Facebook page.