From slime to music to green beer and bangers and mash, there’s a St. Patrick’s Day celebration waiting for everyone this year in the Susquehanna Valley.
1 — Front Street Station Presents St. Patrick’s Weekend Features: Elijah Zablosky and Comedy Night, 80’s/90’s Dance and Geoff LeVan
When: Friday, March 13. Elijah Zablosky 7 to 9 p.m. Comedy Night, 9 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, March 14, ’80s/’90s Dance Party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tuesday, March 17, Geoff Levan, 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Front Street Station, 2 Front St, Northumberland
How much: Elijah Zablosky, no cover charge. Comedy Night, $10 ($5 with same-evening meal receipt). 80’s/90’s Dance Party, $5. Geoff Levan, no cover.
Info: 570-473-3626 or “Front Street Station” on Facebook
For nonstop entertainment, head to the Front Street Station for two acts on Friday, an 80s/90s dance on Saturday and classic rock on St. Patrick’s Day.
Start Friday with guitarist Elijah Zablosky playing blues, bluegrass, funk and jazz at 7 p.m. followed at 9 p.m. with a Comedy Night featuring MC Dick Knupp and four comedians: Ben Hartman, Jesse Blanco, Asante Morris and Chris William.
Saturday features the 80s/90s Dance Party with DJ Howie from Midnite Jam System. On St. Patrick’s Day Geoff Levan will play classic rock tunes.
All these acts are accompanied with an Irish Beer Tap Take Over that includes Smithwick”s Irish Ale, Harp, Guinness Stout and Magners Pear Cider. Additionally, Irish food will be available from Friday through Tuesday. Enjoy corned beef & cabbage, bangers and mash, Irish fish and chips, shepherd’s pie or Gaelic steak.
“These are all attractive things to make St. Patrick’s a festive time,” said Jay Seidel, Jr., owner of Front Street Station.
2 — St. Patrick’s Day Slime Workshop
When: Friday, March 13, 4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.
Where: Knack Creative Studio, 339 Mill Street, Danville
How much: $15
Info: 570-218-5993 or www.knackcreativestudio.com
Kids can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with slime. Each child makes and takes home two batches, with plenty of glitter, sequins, mix-ins and colors to add to it.
“Most kids love slime,” said Julia Hoffman, owner of Knack Creative Studio. “It’s kind of like a science experiment, seeing what happens when you add different things to it. It’s fun to compare the two batches then bring them home and play with them.”
Knack workshops are recommended for ages five and over. Drop-off is allowed, but so is hanging out and helping your child create. There is a $3 discount for each additional child.
3 — St. Patrick’s Day Party, Brendan's Towne Tavern
When: Friday, March 13, to Tuesday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)
Where: Brendan's Towne Tavern, 600 Market St, Lewisburg
Info: 570-524-0821
Brendan’s Towne Tavern is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day from the weekend right on up to the actual day with drink specials, green beer and free giveaways.
“We have a great, friendly, family atmosphere,” said Margo Costa, bartender and server.
4 — Musicraft, Rapid Run at Rooney’s Pub
When: Friday, March 13, Musicraft will perform 8 to 10 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17, Rapid Run will perform
Where: Rooney’s Pub, 8911 River Road, New Columbia
Info: 570-568-1111 or “Rooney’s Pub” on Facebook
Special drinks, food and music will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at Rooney’s Pub.
“We have the Wicked Little Leprechaun,” said Doug Engelman, owner and operator of Rooney’s. The Wicked Little Leprechaun consists of vodka, blue curacao, carbonated lemon-lime soda and orange juice.
Drinks include the Rooney Mule, Magner’s Irish Cider and Pot o’ Gold. Guinness is always on draft.
As far as food, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie are always on the menu, but St. Patrick’s specials include corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, grilled pastrami on rye with Swiss cheese and beer brat with spicy mustard. On Saturday, guests can feast on prime rib and stuffed flounder with crab meat.
Enjoy Irish music from Musicraft on Friday and Rapid Run on St. Paddy’s Day.
“We have the Irish beer here all the time. We have Irish food all the time,” Engelman said. “We have great compliments about our food. You can’t go wrong.
“We’re going to have some great entertainment. Come and have some fun.”
5 — Contra dance
When: Saturday, March 14, 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 North 5th Street, Lewisburg
How much: Adults $8, Students with current ID $5, under 16 free and must be accompanied by guardian
Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104 or “Lewisburg Contra” on Facebook
New England Contra Dance is a traditional social dance form rooted in Irish, English, and Scottish jigs, reels and waltzes. Contra dancing is easy and energetic, mostly involving a smooth walking step.
“A lot of it is Celtic in origin, which is appropriate for St. Paddy’s Day,” said Betsy Noyce, who along with her husband, Jeff Scheckter, is a member of Lewisburg Contra Dance.
All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7 p.m. No experience needed, Noyce said. The ages of the dancers can range from babies in arms to people in their 80s. Newcomers are always welcome, with or without a partner.
“Bob Nicholson, the caller, is very adept at drawing in new people,” Noyce said. “He loves to call for events that include people of all ages. If you’ve never contra danced before, he is a great guy to come to and dance for the first time.”
Please wear comfortable clothes and soft soled, non-marking shoes.
6 — St. Patrick’s Day Dance Party, Selinsgrove Hotel
When: Saturday, March 14, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Selinsgrove Hotel, 225 N Market St, Selinsgrove
Info: 570-374-1999
Selinsgrove Hotel will host a St. Patrick’s Day Dance Party with Blu-Star Entertainment as their DJ for the night. Come dressed in green and have some green drinks!
“There’s going to be a lot of people here,” said Nick Yost, manager. “It’ll be a fun time.”
7 — Runaway Stroller at Scarlet D Tavern
When: Saturday, March 14, 8 to 10 p.m.
Where: Mifflinburg Hotel & Scarlet D Tavern, 264 Chestnut St, Mifflinburg
How much: No cover charge
Info: 570-966-5400
The Scarlet D will be rocking with Runaway Stroller and some great dinner choices. Come early to eat then stay to enjoy the music and dancing.
“They’re a great couple,” said Tiffany Poeth, bartender, about Runaway Stroller. “They mesh so well together. They’re very upbeat. People dance and have a great time.”
8 — BJ’s M Street Tavern & Oyster Bar
When: Tuesday, March 17 (St. Patrick's Day)
Where: BJ’s M Street Tavern & Oyster Bar, 17 North Market St, Selinsgrove
Info: 570-374-9841
It’s all about the green this St. Patrick’s Day. Stop by for an Irish whiskey Old Fashioned, or try BJ’s hand-crafted cocktails: Grasshopper Flute, Pot O’ Gold, Irish Punch and Good Luck Charm.
“We have original, festive cocktails,” said Katelynn Heimbach, assistant manager of front of house. “It’s an easygoing, pleasant atmosphere.”
9 — McGuigan’s Public House St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
When: Tuesday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)
Where: McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St, Sunbury
Info: 570-286-5002 or “McGuigan’s Public House” on Facebook
In its 13th year of business, McGuigan’s will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day starting at the top o’ the mornin’ with breakfast at 7 a.m.
Irish music will be heard at early noon and evening, with Jim McClincy at 11:30 a.m. and Earthbound Misfits from 6 to 8 p.m. Some Irish ciders, Guinness and Killian’s Irish Red Ale will be on tap.
“We have a lot of traditional Irish and Scottish foods on our menu,” said Todd Young, bar manager. “People who come out always have a good time.”
Bangers and mash, corned beef hash and Guinness stew will be available on Thursday night for a soft St. Patrick’s celebration, Young said. Also be sure to try the Irish Car Bomb cupcakes.
“We’re the only Irish pub in Sunbury,” Young said. “We always have a good crowd, good entertainment. We have a good time.”
10 — St. Patty’s Day Dining
When: Tuesday, March 17 (St. Patrick's Day) at 10:30 a.m.
Where: RidgeCrest Restaurant, 270 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg
Info: 570-522-6234
Ridgecrest, the Riverwoods community onsite restaurant, is open to the public for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, seven days a week. For St. Paddy’s Day they’re hosting an authentic chef-prepared, Irish-inspired menu.
11 — Second Chance St. Patrick’s Party
When: Saturday, Mar 21, at 7 p.m.
Where: Coal Motor Crue Clubhouse, 177 Whitey’s Road, Paxinos (Just off Route 890, the old Whitey’s Hotel)
How much: $10 donation
Info: “Coal Motor Crue C-M/C” on Facebook
If you missed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or just want to try it again, stop in at the Second Chance St. Patrick’s Party hosted by the Coal Motor Crue C-M/C (car and motorcycle) club.
Open to the public, the BYOB party will have a DJ, food, snacks, water and soda. Club members bring foods to share, said Mike Batiuk, president. Food could include fried chicken, baked ziti, pasta salad, bologna and cheese and more.
“We are a group that raises money for Northumberland County,” Batiuk said, noting they’ve helped Northumberland Children and Youth, various individuals in need and other worthy local causes. “We do a lot of donating to the community. We have a lot of fun.”