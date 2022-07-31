Getting up at 4:30 a.m. to drive to Camp Hill is not a hardship for 36-year-old Milton resident Floyd Merritt.
“When you love what you do,” he said, “It’s never a hard day. For the first time in my adult working years, I truly enjoy my job.”
Recently, during his hour plus commute, barbering instructor Merritt was thinking about what it was that inspired him to become a barber and what had changed in his life. He decided to ask his students the same question. He was astonished by the responses he received. “One of them said if they had had this training before, they probably wouldn’t have committed the crime that placed them in prison.”
Merritt was born and raised in Scranton and moved to the Valley 10 years ago. While operating his own shop in Muncy, Merritt was recruited by officials at Allenwood Federal Prison to set up a barbering instruction program at the facility. After getting that program established, Merritt accepted an instructor position at the State Correctional Institution, Camp Hill and began teaching there in January.
There are 15 students enrolled in the current program. They are from various backgrounds and have committed various offenses. A minimum of 1,200 hours of instruction from a licensed teacher is required for students working towards certification in Pennsylvania. Most barbering programs typically last 10-12 months.
One of the things that surprises Merritt the most is when he is talking to people about his position at SCI Camp Hill and they ask him if he’s afraid of working in a prison environment. “My answer is no. I feel safe giving these gentlemen shears and razors because they want to be there.” They respect him and they respect the trade that Merritt is teaching them. “When you respect them as human beings they give you respect back.”
A firm believer in second chances, Floyd recognizes the challenges of his position. “Each day is like a roll in Yahtzee; you never know what you’re going to get.” He feels his students have already been judged for the crime they have committed and they are serving their punishment. He is there to make them a successful barber. Merritt believes in stepping back, looking at what led them to the point of committing the offense and trying to find new ways to help them rebuild their lives.
His pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo shares that Floyd is driven by his love of God and his desire to serve. “He lives and works from a place of grace, striving to live out his faith in all he does.”
Floyd looks forward to walking into a barbershop 20 years from now and meeting someone whose life he helped to change. “I believe God has led me to where I am and he shows me every day what the lives of these men can become. I’ve come to realize that God is meeting me there in the prison.”
Another of his students — who was asked what had changed in his life since he has started Merritt’s course — said “It’s not the world of barbering that has changed us, it’s the teacher that’s teaching it.”