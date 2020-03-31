LEWISBURG — Working from home. For many Americans that’s the new norm thanks to social distancing and the order handed down by Gov. Tom Wolf that all non-essential businesses close their doors until further notice to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
That means gyms are closed until further notice and members are left to figure out ways to get their workouts in without group classes or, more than likely, fitness equipment like weight machines and spin bikes.
Sarah Kline, of Lewisburg, is an associate director of prospect management and analytics at Bucknell University. Before the close of her office, Kline typically spent from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, in her office.
“Recently, my normal fitness routine was five days a week,” said Kline. “Usually two to three days of the five is running and I do elliptical the other days.”
Kline, a new mother, was also heavily involved in soccer, usually playing every Friday.
“That is obviously not happening now,” she said.
Now working from home with an infant and husband, she’s had to find a new “normal.”
“The biggest challenge has been daycare also being closed, as I was getting in much of my exercise during my lunch hour from work,” she explained. “So the new challenge is coordinating times with my husband as we both try to work from home and stay healthy and sane with a five-month-old home also.”
It has been hard, she admitted.
“I know I’m moving less because things like going to a meeting are just one click away — at least in the office it required my getting up, going downstairs, and some moving around.”
For Kline, the key to keeping on task with her physical fitness has been just doing her best to fit in her workouts when she can.
“Sometimes it has meant working out at a less-than-ideal time, or shortening my usual workout time,” she said. “It is definitely harder to do a good job eating well, as I have much easier access to less than healthy food at home than I did in my office.”
Nicer weather helps
It’s been helpful that it has been nice out recently, she added.
Sarah Paris, of Lewisburg, is used to attending group fitness classes at the YMCA at the Miller Center in Lewisburg. She also works at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule on weekdays as a transfer records coordinator at Bucknell University.
Paris said she has been trying to make use of online classes while working from home but has run into a few issues which make it difficult to stay on task.
“The biggest issue has been trying to stream videos to at least get the illusion of being in a class; they freeze a lot,” she said. “I’ve also have tried a zoom fitness class, but it also freezes and the audio is bad.”
Not being able to find personal space to focus on her workouts is also a challenge.
“My dog and kid wanting to be in my space and interrupting are also issues,” she said. “I’ve also been staying up way later than I usually do and sleeping later; not necessarily bad but it is out of my normal routine.”
Overall, it’s harder, Paris admitted.
“It felt initially like I should try to get more done during the day since I was home but now I’ve kind of settled back into only doing work things during my work hours and the rest during other hours. That is still difficult, though, since my son isn’t in school and is entertaining himself all day and I feel like my time at home not working should be spent with him.”
Fortunately, Paris said, her son is now embracing working out with her and the two of them have been walking the dogs more often.
“The best thing I ended up doing to modify my schedule was to keep it more or less the same,” she said. “I typically worked out in the evening, now I’m just able to pick the time of evening that works best.”
Paris is also trying to get extra sleep as well since she doesn’t have to get up as early.
“I’ve tried to keep my eating habits the same - I usually menu plan for the week so I’ve continued to do that and I’ve tried to stick to our normal meal times, etc.”
Avoiding easy, unhealthy snacks
For Arion Moser, of Milton, manager of Youth Volunteer Programs for Geisinger Health System, adapting to working from home has been an adjustment for me.
“I am finding that I need to be more intentional about getting up and walking around, instead of sitting at my desk for long periods of time,” said Moser. “When I was at work in my office, I had colleagues that would say ‘let’s go for a lap (around the hospital)’ and I would be more active during the day.”
Now at home, if the weather is nice, Moser said she makes sure she goes outside and gets a minimum of 20 minutes of sunshine. Or, if the weather isn’t good she makes it a point to pace in the living room while on the phone to get more steps/activity.
“As far as eating habits, the first week was a lot of snacking — aimless snacking at that,” she admitted. “Food is more accessible at home — just through the threshold into the kitchen. Whereas at work, the cafeteria is on the complete other side of the facility. So I have made an intentional point to cook dinner every evening, and to be more mindful of what I am eating and when, as well as keeping healthy snacks and not stress-purchasing junk food, has helped.”
The situation has created a “new normal” for Moser.
“Don’t get me wrong, I have had a fair amount of junk food since this transition, but my body was unhappy about that and I knew I had to reign it in,” she said.
Already working from home
As someone used to working from home already, Trina Shreck is no stranger to having to find ways to get her body moving and make the time to work out each day.
Shreck, of Lewisburg, is a consultant and manager of Coding Practice Success Company: e4 Services, LLC. She has worked from home for the last five years and is fortunate to set her own hours. During the week, she works from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“I used to go to the Miller Center six days a week, focusing on weight training four days and attending the warrior ride spin classes two days a week,” said Shreck. “I have adapted my workout to doing more outside activities when the weather is nice - I’ve been getting out on the rail trail more often and I’m using a 5k runner app to coach me through a run.”
For her weight training workouts, Shreck has adapted her regular routines to performing higher reps with lighter weights or using the Aaptiv app for interval weight training routines.
For those new to the whole “work from home” scenario, Shreck offered the following tips:
“Sticking to a schedule is key while working at home,” she said. “Get up at the same time each day, get dressed and get to work.”
Secondly, she added, “Purposefully eliminate distractions and create an environment in which you can focus.”
“I like to have a clean desk, background music, and my aromatherapy diffuser running. If there’s noise in the house I use noise-canceling headphones.”
Finally, Shreck said when she really needs to push through tasks she makes sure to turn off all notifications on her phone and close her email.
“Then I set a specific amount of time to focus on getting that specific task completed,” she said. “I answer emails in batches and then focus on my next task. “
She said, “start each day, every day, with a task list — prioritize that list and get it done.”
That includes making your workouts and eating habits a priority.