Valley seniors use faith, experience to get through pandemic

From the COVID epidemic to racial tensions and violence, 2020 has been a year that has affected everyone in some form or another, and it’s a year that no one will soon forget. For many, it took a toll on their mental health, and as violence, fear and uncertainty rages on, they wonder how they’re ever going to keep facing the future.
Some Valley residents, with seven to eight decades of life experience, have faced many other scary times in world history. And though they admit 2020 has had further-reaching effects than anything they remember, they offer faith-filled perspective and advice for those who may be struggling.
Fred Swanger, 81, of Lewisburg, grew up in a large family of 14. Together, they squared off with the epidemic of that time – whooping cough. It made its way through the children, requiring them to be quarantined for a time. He remembers struggling with the continuous coughing and phlegm, as it moved toward his lungs.
“It was really a serious thing back at that time,” he said. But he also remembers the threat of many other kinds of sicknesses.
“You didn’t have the medication that you have today,” he said. “You used any kind of homemade remedy that you had, and suffered through it.”
Swanger believes that if they had the technological capabilities that we have today, news of whooping cough would have dominated the airwaves like COVID has. And that could have a lot to do with the unprecedented stress that COVID has caused.
“You can send messages around the world so fast, so quick — I think they throw up a red flag right away,” he said.
One of the world events that especially made an impact on David Geise, 73, of Milton, was the Vietnam War. He was just heading into college and knew that if his grade point average dropped below a certain point, he would be subject to the draft. When he graduated, he got the call. He was engaged to be married at that time. While a required physical revealed an old wrestling injury would prevent him from going to war, he said some of his high school friends lost their lives during their service.
What made matters of the Vietnam War even worse, Geise said, was “the uncertainty of why we were there, and getting stories that the military wasn’t allowed to do what they could do to win the war and get out of there.”
Reflecting on the events that she has lived through, Sharon Hoffman, 73, of Watsontown, said some things left so great an impact that she can remember where she was when they happened. For example, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the explosion of the NASA space capsule, and the bombing of the World Trade Center – something that Sharon said impacted her and her husband Gary the most. “It brought reality to how fragile life is and how quickly it can change,” she said. The event also hit close to home, as it required major changes to the security procedures at the nuclear plant where Gary was working.
Gary also served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War, and was called to protect the country during some intense protests happening within the country. Sharon was pregnant at that time and said “Those were anxious times…But by God’s grace, Gary made it home on time for the delivery of our child.”
New heights of uncertainty
Born in 1939, Swanger also lived through the lingering devastation caused by the Great Depression.
“I can remember vaguely that it was a really tough time back then,” he said. “They would ration sugar, and rubber for car tires (since they used a lot of it for the war), and you had little stamps, or tokens…and you could get so much a month.”
But even in that very difficult time of the nation’s history, he said the country never shut down like it did in response to the coronavirus.
“People don’t know what to do, what’s right and what’s wrong,” he said. “There are a lot of unanswered questions.”
Geise has personally experienced the far-reaching effects of the virus and resulting shutdowns. A cancer patient, he was being treated at a hospital in New York City. His last treatment was a week before the shutdowns were announced. In some follow-up phone calls, his medical team told him that those empty halls that he walked up and down in their hospital were now filled with beds. While he counts himself fortunate, he said he is saddened “to think of all those people that were jammed into the hospitals up there – many of them not making it.”
Geise has also been reflecting on the effects of COVID on his family’s business, Furmano Foods. Before this year, the company’s greatest threats were floods – particularly the 1972 Agnes Flood that devastated their farm fields. They’ve learned to deal with and bounce back from such natural disasters, but this year, Geise said, has been very different.
“This was something completely new and unexperienced,” he said.
This year, as they celebrate their 100th anniversary, the fourth generation of the family now operating the business, he said, “is faced with a lot of challenges,” and “I have no suggestions of how they can deal with it.”
Sharon Hoffman shares the same sentiment that in all the tragedies they faced before 2020, “for most of us life went on as usual. We still had our jobs and went to work each day and functioned as normal.” But with COVID, many people no longer had jobs to go to, many suffered financially, and schools and businesses were closed.
“We have had to experience things that we have never seen or experienced before,” she said. “There have been many disruptions in our lives that we have had to adjust to. When life becomes uncertain, it tends to lead to fearfulness and anxiety.” The key, she said, is not to remain in that emotional state. And for her, it was her faith that gave her hope.
Leaning on faith
“One of the things that has helped me get through these difficult times was to get to know who God is, how He can be trusted, and to pray,” Hoffman said. “The bottom line is to focus on God, the problem solver and promise keeper — not on the media, the circumstances and the problems around us.”
Geise, too, has found encouragement and peace in studying Scripture.
“We know how dearly God loves us,” he said. “He has given us the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with His life.” God, he said, “has the answers to all of our challenges and problems, and He will help us through. He’ll never leave us or forsake us.”
Swanger, who will turn 82 in just a few days, remembers the exact day of his retirement from American Home Foods – Sept. 11, 2001. “I signed my (retirement) papers when they flew the second plane into the World Trade Center,” he said. He was entering a new phase of his life with the reality that this life is far from safe and secure. But he already knew that. He had gone through rough times with his marriage and family, and again faced a difficult trial when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.
He, too, said his Christian faith – something he turned to in his 30s – has made all the difference in the difficulties he faces.
“We just take one day at a time and allow the Lord to work in our lives,” he said. “The good times are ahead of us. We look forward to each day.”
He has been encouraged as he reads Scripture, which he said gives him insight that decreases his anxiety about world events. He especially leans on a verse in Proverbs that reminds him to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not unto your own understanding…”
“Can we lean on that 100 percent?” he asks. “Yes. Do we always find ourselves doing that? No, because we’re human. But the only hope is in Christ. Anything else we put our trust or hope in is lost.”