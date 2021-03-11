Valley singer-songwriter uses his own life for inspiration

SUNBURY – Born in Germany, Frank Wicher was 3 years old when he and his immediate and some extended family came to the U.S and settled in southern Michigan. They all lived close and got together every weekend. Wicher remembers music being a part of those times together – specifically Bavarian music and his accordion-playing uncle.
At 6 years old, Wicher’s parents signed him up for classical piano lessons, but he never felt drawn to it.
“That wasn’t really my thing,” he said. “I guess I was ok at it. But once puberty hit, I wanted to be cooler than that.”
In his mid-teens, he began listening to the country music of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and others of that time, and it formed a connection to the German music he grew up with.
“A lot of that music is kind of the same chord structures and harmonies that I was doing when I was a kid,” he said.
He began teaching himself the guitar, and right out of high school he started playing cover songs in bars. He wrote his first song when he was about 17 years old and realized how much he enjoyed it.
“Now, when I’m playing live, I’m doing 70 percent of original stuff,” Wicher said. “It’s finally getting to the point where people are asking for my songs.”
He defines his music as “outlaw country.”
He’s been in several bands over the years in Detroit and Toledo. After getting married in1984 and having a family, they moved to Central Pennsylvania, and Frank set aside music for a time to raise his kids. He began playing again in 2009, and he continues to write his own songs. He says he writes about his life.
“The older I get the more I have to write about,” he said. “Everything in there is truth. I write some funny ones, some are a little risqué. Some are really serious.”
He writes when the inspiration strikes, and sometimes it’s only one or two songs a year.
“I have to let the well fill up,” he said.
Recently, Wicher has performed a number of duo gigs with harmonica player Chris Trasatti, since many venues were looking for smaller acts in light of COVID social distancing protocols. He has several performances scheduled for his full band, including this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. Tickets sold out earlier this week.
Michelle Morgan, marketing and events manager for Spyglass, said they are looking forward to having the band perform at their new Three Beards Brewery as one of the bands they will be featuring every weekend in March.
“Frank is a friend of mine and has played at Spyglass many times, both in the winery and on our big outdoor stage, even as an opening act for Big & Rich in 2019.”
“People enjoy Frank’s fun personality and amazing voice,” Morgan said. “He is one of the few local musicians that writes and plays mostly his own original music.”
The Frank Wicher Band consists of Wicher, Trasatti, Scott Ebright on drums, Mick Edinger on bass, and Tim Breon on guitar.
Wicher is planning to record another music video soon, and has recently written four new songs that he has been adding to his live performances.
He says a dream of his is to have one of his original songs used in a movie someday, and jokes, “I want to be somebody before I’m dead.” Though he doesn’t have any grand illusions about being a rock star, Wicher has certainly had his fair amount of time in the spotlight. He has opened for artists like David Allen Coe, Sawyer Brown, Montgomery Gentry, 38 Special, and has performed at notable Central Pennsylvania venues including the Bloomsburg Fair, Knoebels Amusement Resort, and many other local fairs and festivals.
Most recently, he performed in Nashville at The Antique Archaeology stage featured on the History Channel television show “American Pickers”, and Bobby’s Idle Hour, the only live venue on Nashville’s Music Row.
More information about Wicher and his music can be found at www.frankwicherofficial.com and on his Facebook page. His songs can be downloaded on all major sites, including Apple Music, Amazon, and Spotify.