Madison Rovenolt has been struggling to maintain her faith and relationship with God — so a recent trip to Follow 2019 in Cincinnati provided some much-needed rekindling for the Turbotville youth.
“The conference reminded me that I am loved, wanted and never forgotten,” she said. “In our fast-paced society, it is easy to forget the expectations and standards we are held to as children of God. Follow was a reminder to me to not fall into the traps of society and to always think before we do.”
Rovenolt was one of numerous local youth to attend Follow 2019 — an international Wesleyan Youth Convention held once every four years in a different city.
This year’s program, which ran from Dec. 28-31, drew 6,000 youth and youth-related workers from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and the Phillipines.
The convention offered worship and faith-based skills honing via a variety of outlets, including breakout sessions, sermons from the country’s leading voices in Wesleyan youth ministry, worship music, a concert by contemporary Christian musician Andy Mineo and opportunities for fellowship with other Christian youth via bounce houses, sports and an outdoor ice skating event in the center of Cincinnati’s downtown.
“All of it was so impressive,” said Alana Eicher, of Mifflinburg. “The breakouts, the speakers, the concert — I loved it all. I definitely drew closer to God.”
Evan Diehl, of Turbotville, was impressed with the sheer size of the event.
“Being in a room with thousands of other youth — the feeling I had when we all sang and prayed was really powerful,” he said. “There was also a moment when one of the singers spoke about a girl with cancer that really made me realize just how powerful God is — and when all else fails, He can still heal.”
Emie Raker, of Trevorton, agreed.
“It was awesome to see so many teens and how God worked in their lives,” she said. “It was also awesome to see the whole room singing and worshipping together. I was there with my youth group, and it was nice to worship with them and I learned so much about God with them.”
For Lilian Conrad, of Leck Kill, the convention offered an opportunity to truly experience God’s presence.
“Follow was a great experience! You could really feel God touching and watching over you during fellowship in small groups, through the music and the speakers,” she said.
Rodney Murphy, a volunteer youth group leader for the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, admitted that chaperoning a large group of area teens at an event like this provided some much-needed reaffirmation of his calling.
“It is hard with a young family when youth ministry can be so time consuming and discouraging — but the Holy Spirit really spoke to me,” he said. “There was a moment where teens gathered around their leaders and prayed for us — when God speaks to you in those moments and you have the opportunity to pray with your youth and they are overcome with emotion, you can see what you are doing in their lives is making a difference.”
It was at a similar convention in North Carolina in 2003 where Murphy, as a teenager, first felt a call from God to enter into ministry.
“It’s amazing to see that this conference is still moving people today,” he said.
As part of the experience this year, teenagers were given a tour of Cincinnati’s Freedom Center — a museum that looks back on the history of slavery in our country and how the Wesleyan denomination played an important role in fighting the practice.
“It was a highlight for me on this trip,” said Jordon Keister, of Middleburg. “It really made you think about what life was like for slaves and how tough it was for those who tried to end slavery.”
Abigail Clendaniel, of Sunbury, helped chaperone youth from Augustaville Wesleyan.
“I enjoy that worship atmosphere and watching God at work in all the hearts and lives of teens,” she said. “I know several of our youths are ready to say yes to God and the more He has for them after attending this convention — and I am, too.”
WGRC radio personality Bruce Matthews, who went as a chaperone for Milton's Christ Wesleyan Church's youth group, was similarly impressed.
"The worship and teaching during the main sessions, the breakouts seminars, the evening youth group chats and the Andy Mineo concert performance all made for a great event. Students and leaders a like were were challenged to either start their walk, or grow in their walk with Jesus Christ," he said. "All who attended experienced a special few days of bonding closer to each other. I would highly recommend the Follow Conference for any and all teens and youth leaders."